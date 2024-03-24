Gwyneth Paltrow revealed she had a famous babysitter, which makes sense considering her "nepo baby" history.
The debate surrounding celebrities considered "nepo babies" comes and goes. Names are constantly thrown around like Kate Hudson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Stiller, and more because they don't just have one famous parent, but both — just like Gwyneth.
Gwyneth is an Academy Award-winning actor with a well-established career from 1998's Shakespeare in Love to the first phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
In addition to her acting career, she's the CEO and founder of the lifestyle company Goop.
But, before her rise to stardom, she was also the daughter of Bruce Paltrow, a television and film director and producer of shows like St. Elsewhere.
Her mother is Tony and Emmy-Award-winning actor Blythe Danner. Her career spans almost six decades, including movies and TV shows like Will & Grace and the Meet The Parents trilogy.
Gwyneth's younger brother, Jake Paltrow, is an actor and filmmaker who directed episodes of NYPD Blue and collaborated with Noah Baumbach on the 2015 Brian De Palma documentary.
So, being a prominent Hollywood family like the Paltrow-Danner clan, it only makes sense that if anybody's going to babysit a young Gwyenth and Jake — it should be somebody who can relate to their fortunate circumstances.
During her new episode of Hot Ones to promote good.clean.goop, Gwyneth revealed that she had a super famous babysitter once upon a time:
Kiefer Sutherland.
"Isn't that cool?" she said. "I was at the Williamstown Theater Festival where my mom was doing plays, and he was an apprentice."
"And he babysat me and my brother. And he was awesome," Gwyneth added.
What's funny about this is that Kiefer can also be considered a "nepo baby," as the award-winning actor comes from a famous family, too.
Kiefer's mother is Shirley Douglas, a successful actor who appeared in movies and TV shows like Wind at My Back.
Kiefer's dad is Donald Sutherland, an actor whose roles span from 1978's Invasion of the Body Snatchers to President Snow in The Hunger Games franchise.
According to People, Kiefer discussed babysitting Gwyneth in a 2009 interview. "I was working in a theater with [Gwyneth's] mother ... and I believe on a couple of occasions I was asked to look after her for an hour or two."
It's wild to picture that this version of Kiefer Sutherland was babysitting a teeny Gwyneth and her brother.
Perhaps that intense "hour or two" of babysitting prepared him for his role as Jack Bauer in 24 or before becoming Thomas Kirman in the Netflix political drama he was the "Designated Babysitter."