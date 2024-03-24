Skip To Content
    Gwyneth Paltrow Recalled Her "Awesome" Babysitter, And It Was A Much, Much Younger Jack Bauer From "24"

    Of course, Gwyneth Paltrow had a famous babysitter.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Gwyneth Paltrow revealed she had a famous babysitter, which makes sense considering her "nepo baby" history.

    Gwyneth Paltrow poses in a black blazer and sheer top at an event
    Donato Sardella / Getty Images for Saint Laurent

    The debate surrounding celebrities considered "nepo babies" comes and goes. Names are constantly thrown around like Kate Hudson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Stiller, and more because they don't just have one famous parent, but both — just like Gwyneth.

    Three celebrities standing separately; first is in a ruffled dress, second in a classic outfit, third in a suit
    Michael Kovac/ Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images Taylor Hill / WireImage

    Gwyneth is an Academy Award-winning actor with a well-established career from 1998's Shakespeare in Love to the first phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

    Miramax / Â©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection, Null / ©Walt Disney Co./courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

    In addition to her acting career, she's the CEO and founder of the lifestyle company Goop.

    Woman in a pink sweater and skirt standing in front of a floral backdrop with the words &#x27;good clean goop&#x27;
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for good.clean.goop

    But, before her rise to stardom, she was also the daughter of Bruce Paltrow, a television and film director and producer of shows like St. Elsewhere.

    Two people posing at an event; one in a black tuxedo and the other in a beaded dress with ribbon detail
    Jim Spellman / WireImage

    Her mother is Tony and Emmy-Award-winning actor Blythe Danner. Her career spans almost six decades, including movies and TV shows like Will & Grace and the Meet The Parents trilogy.

    Two women posing, one in a red v-neck dress, the other in a white cut-out dress
    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    Blythe's brother, Harry Danner, is also an actor who's performed in theater, TV, and movies.

    Gwyneth's younger brother, Jake Paltrow, is an actor and filmmaker who directed episodes of NYPD Blue and collaborated with Noah Baumbach on the 2015 Brian De Palma documentary.

    Three men posing together at an event, two dressed in suits and the middle one in a jacket and shirt
    John Lamparski / Getty Images

    So, being a prominent Hollywood family like the Paltrow-Danner clan, it only makes sense that if anybody's going to babysit a young Gwyenth and Jake — it should be somebody who can relate to their fortunate circumstances.

    Kevin.mazur / WireImage

    During her new episode of Hot Ones to promote good.clean.goop, Gwyneth revealed that she had a super famous babysitter once upon a time:

    Woman eating a chicken wing on the show &quot;Hot Ones&quot;
    First We Feast

    Kiefer Sutherland.

    Man in a black suit and tie at an event
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    "Isn't that cool?" she said. "I was at the Williamstown Theater Festival where my mom was doing plays, and he was an apprentice."

    Close-up of a smiling woman with straight blonde hair and hoop earrings
    First We Feast

    "And he babysat me and my brother. And he was awesome," Gwyneth added.

    Four people in formal attire stand side by side at an event
    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    What's funny about this is that Kiefer can also be considered a "nepo baby," as the award-winning actor comes from a famous family, too.

    Two men in formal black tuxedos at an awards event
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Kiefer's mother is Shirley Douglas, a successful actor who appeared in movies and TV shows like Wind at My Back.

    Two smiling individuals posing, one in a black robe with a floral accent, another in a suit holding a jacket
    Erin Combs / Toronto Star via Getty Images

    Kiefer's dad is Donald Sutherland, an actor whose roles span from 1978's Invasion of the Body Snatchers to President Snow in The Hunger Games franchise.

    Two men on red carpet, one in a suit and tie, the other in a vest and shirt, posing for cameras
    Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images

    Kiefer's siblings Rossif and Angus are also actors, and their brother Roeg works for one of the leading talent agencies, CAA.

    According to People, Kiefer discussed babysitting Gwyneth in a 2009 interview. "I was working in a theater with [Gwyneth's] mother ... and I believe on a couple of occasions I was asked to look after her for an hour or two."

    Celebrity in a classic black suit poses on the event red carpet
    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

    "I think it was very funny because it's unbelievable how fast someone goes from 13 to 18, and obviously they look so different that when Gwyneth started to work, I thought, 'Well, that must be another girl,' because I always remember her as being 11 or 12 years old," Keifer said.

    It's wild to picture that this version of Kiefer Sutherland was babysitting a teeny Gwyneth and her brother.

    Three actors portray tense scene with one pointing a gun forward, from the film &quot;The Outsiders.&quot;
    Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Kiefer and Gwyneth aren't the only ones. Other celebrities had famous babysitters: Chloë Sevigny babysat Topher Grace, Cher babysat Anthony Kiedis, and Tia and Tamera Mowry babysat Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen. 

    Perhaps that intense "hour or two" of babysitting prepared him for his role as Jack Bauer in 24 or before becoming Thomas Kirman in the Netflix political drama he was the "Designated Babysitter."

    Man in a tailored suit and tie holding glasses, posing with a serious expression
    Abc / Â©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

    I guess you could call Kiefer a nepo babysitter.

    But, I must add that I believe the term "nepo baby" is a bit unfair, considering it takes a little more than a famous parent to sustain long-lasting, successful careers like Gwyneth or Kiefer.

    Check out Gwyneth's Hot Ones episode here.