"No one has applied notes better than Dua Lipa."
No one has applied the notes better than Dua Lipa.— Globethotter 🌍 (@BrianMcLight) March 3, 2024
She read them tweets, enrolled herself in performance boot camp, and has stormed ever since. https://t.co/Dl4XqQRoTw
she’s truly grown sm as a performer wow just pure motherism— justin (@bodakhills) March 2, 2024
Listen. LITERALLY. Bc her stage presence has grown rapidly. It’s so impressive. The Grammys, then this…like, wow. Go off Dula Peep.— jay. w (@AmericanBoi) March 3, 2024
Ms. Mamas said never again! She hasn’t missed since!! I’d watch that documentary!— Clark Kent (@LokoDolo) March 3, 2024
She has evolved as a performer, and lately, Dua has been delivering great performances. Unfortunately, I fear #dualipa is in her underrated era. #brits.— Prospère (@AalanProspere) March 2, 2024
pic.twitter.com/86GIfYDHAj
she had the biggest improvement out of everyone!— Ophelia Overdose (@miss_overdose) March 3, 2024
Dua has improved a lot so she deserves cred for that.— darkdisco getting ready for Venus (@darkdisco4) March 3, 2024
I would argue that Zara Larsson is one of the artists with the best stage performances too in this generation. Presence, vocals and choreo.https://t.co/a7ZrVtBYBs
i’m gonna say it. objectively dua lipa has the BEST stage presence in the industry pic.twitter.com/fa8YiFk1Ue— alejandro (@taylorsversion) March 2, 2024
dua lipa is truly the only pop girl from the new generation to gave us amazing performances pic.twitter.com/dkuYZi4iIa— alex 🏁 (@season_lipa) March 3, 2024