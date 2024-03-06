Skip To Content
    People Are Finally Changing Their Tune On Dua Lipa's Live Performances After Making Her A Viral Meme

    "No one has applied notes better than Dua Lipa."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    So, Dua Lipa has finally received praise for her live performance skills, and based on how the internet treated her in the past, it's long overdue.

    closeup of dua lipa in a leather dress at an event
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    It's fair to say that Dua has become "that girl" and solidified herself as a major pop star with multiple Grammy and Billboard award nominations and wins. But people have been critical of her live performances over the years, and now they're finally changing their tune.

    closeup of her at the BAFTA awards in a pleated dress
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    Last weekend, Dua was at the 2024 Brit Awards amongst some of the hottest celebrities, and it was a particularly big day for the "Houdini" singer.

    dua posing looking over her shoulder in a tight leather dress
    Samir Hussein / WireImage

    Dua was nominated for three awards, including Song of the Year for "Dance the Night" from the Barbie soundtrack, British Artist of the Year, and Best Pop Act, the latter of which she won. 

    Overall, she's been nominated for sixteen Brit Awards since 2018 and won seven.

    Aside from her nominations and wins, Dua got the night started with an opening performance of her latest single, "Training Season," joining the lineup of artists like Kylie Minogue, RAYE, Rema, and Calvin Harris.

    Dua dancing on stage with backup dancers
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    The dynamic performance was well-received, and many fans praised the choreography, high energy, and overall production, a complete 180 from past criticisms of her live performances.

    dua on stage dancing with past mean comments added to the photo
    Arte Concert

    Back in 2018, Dua performed her first big single, "New Rules," at the 2018 Brit Awards, and her freshman performance sparked the "Go girl, give us nothing" meme after a fan commented on the live performance.

    dua on stage surrounded by dancers
    Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

    The three-time Grammy-winning artist wasn't the only pop star to fall prey to the trend of calling out singers for their lackluster performances. Taylor SwiftJennie from BlackpinkLana Del Rey, and more have been called out for their low energy on stage during certain shows.

    Dua became aware of the memes and addressed the criticism in a Vanity Fair interview. “I just wanted to make sure that this time around, I was very much in control of the fact that I’m going to do the music, then I’m going to rehearse. And then when I come in and I do the performances, they’re all going to be amazing. I’m going to prove to people that I can do this and that I’m here to stay.”

    Dua Lipa performing on stage with backup singers and musicians in the background
    Europa Press News / Europa Press via Getty Images

    Now, Dua's live performance of "Training Season" was met with much more praise than five years ago, with folks highlighting how well she took note of initial reactions.

    Performer singing on stage with a microphone, surrounded by dancers in coordinated black outfits. Camera equipment visible
    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

    BBC Radio 1/Twitter: @BrianMcLight

    Twitter: @bodakhills

    Twitter: @AmericanBoi

    BBC Radio 1 /Twitter: @LokoDolo

    BBC Radio 1 /Twitter: @AalanProspere

    BBC Radio 1 /Twitter: @miss_overdose

    Hungry Bear Media /Twitter: @darkdisco4

    BBC Radio 1 /Twitter: @taylorsversion

    BBC Radio 1 /Twitter: @season_lipa

    It's been a big year for Dua since this is her second time performing this song at a major awards show. Last month, she sang "Training Season" and "Houdini" at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

    Performer in a cage-like structure with attendants around at a high-profile event
    Timothy Norris / FilmMagic

    So, now that Dua has countless performances that show she can give the audience a proper show, can we put the "go girl, give us nothing" moment behind us?

    Arte Concert

    Go girl, give us everything!