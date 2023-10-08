Emma Chamberlain And Role Model Reportedly Call It Quits After Three-Year Relationship

According to E! News, on Oct. 7, sources close to the couple reportedly said the influencer and singer-songwriter are no longer a couple after being together for more than three years.
Emma is a social media influencer, host of the podcast Anything Goes, and founder of Chamberlain Coffee, in addition to being a model and ambassador for Louis Vuitton and Cartier.
Role Model (real name Tucker Pillsbury) is a bedroom pop artist who originally rapped under the mononym Tucker and the name Dillis before releasing music under his current name, including the songs, "blind" and "hello!"
Emma and Role Model made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in March 2022.
That same month, Role Model released the music video "neverletyougo," which starred Emma.
"There's parts of our relationship that are going to be private forever, and those things we keep sacred. But I don't think we need to be secret anymore," Emma said in the interview. "It's just like, I'm over that s--t."
Role Model described the moment he first fell in love with Emma after watching her TikTok video in March 2020, during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"For some reason — I don't know why, had nothing to do with the twerking, I'm not a fucking creep — but it showed her personality," Role Model said, referencing a video where Emma danced to a Dayglow song in the bathroom. "I feel like I'm good at reading people through a screen."
According to the interview, after he slid into her DMs, the pair texted each other for two months before finally meeting in person. It was Role Model's first real relationship. "Truthfully, I've always genuinely been against them. I can't express it enough," he said. "I really was never picturing myself truly being in love."