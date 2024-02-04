Rihanna Caught Another Stray From Drake According To Fans, And Now They're Calling Him Out

Browse links
I can't believe we're still talking about this in 2024.
drake says he no longer sings his ‘work’ collaboration with rihanna anymore, thoughts?? 😳 pic.twitter.com/8rbEkvwF6b— songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) February 3, 2024
Drake is such an interesting character because why tf did he add it to the setlist in the first place😭😭 https://t.co/7oz2VEc3eG— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) February 4, 2024
He easily could’ve just removed the song from his set.— Mannie (@itsmanniebaby) February 4, 2024
nobody asked him. why would he have it on the setlist if he wasn’t gonna perform it?— ⚡︎💋 (@blindingliqhts) February 3, 2024
rihanna is happily married with two kids and he's still trying to be shady like high school kids ?— Dr TT (@doctorTeeTee) February 3, 2024
Drake when Rihanna said “Drake… you need to let me go and move on… I’m married now okay”. pic.twitter.com/tSp9cgnIHN— Michael Nolin (@myconolin) February 4, 2024
why keep it in the setlist if he won't sing it.. i don't understand 😭— Ksana (@bigarms4me) February 4, 2024
He’s a bitter Scorpio. They were never even in a relationship. All this while he was hiding a child. Rih dodged a bullet.— K (@kevinaclarke) February 4, 2024