    Doja Cat Called Out Parents Who Bring Their Children To Her Shows, And Most Fans Think She Makes A Fair Point

    "Hot take but the culture of bringing your children everywhere needs to stop."

    Doja Cat is upset with her fandom again, but this time, specifically the parents.

    Closeup of Doja Cat
    On April 26, the Scarlet rapper posted on X (formerly Twitter) that her shows are not for kids, and she pulled no punches.

    Closeup of Doja Cat
    "Idk what the fuck you think this is but i don't make music for children so leave your kids at home motherfucker," she wrote.

    Doja Cat performs on stage in a fitted bodysuit with corset detailing, accessorized with chain necklace
    idk what the fuck you think this is but i don't make music for children so leave your kids at home motherfucker

    She recently performed back-to-back weekends at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, which included her songs like "Gun," "Ain't Shit," and "Wet Vagina."

    Doja Cat onstage
    It's fair to say that the award-winning singer/rapper's music, themes, and overall persona aren't for a younger audience.

    Doja Cat onstage
    For example, in the lyrics of "Gun," the opening chorus goes, "Ain't gon' be no fuckin' when ya bust / Baby, I know how to use a gun / I could make that dick go fuckin' gra-ta, ta-ta-ta."

    Doja Cat onstage
    "I'm rapping about cum why are you bringing your offspring to my show," she asked in a follow-up message. "Rappin about eating dick and pissin on his v-cut, leave your mistake at home*"

    Doja Cat onstage
    im rapping about cum why are you bringing your offspring to my show

    rappin about eatin dick and pissin on his v-cut, leave your mistake at home*

    This isn't the first time she's referenced fans and their children. In another song called "Fuck the Girls (FTG)" featured on her fourth studio album Scarlet, Doja says, "Since when was y’all my bastard children / Go ahead and raise y’all self / Come get ya badass kids, no need to mention."

    Doja Cat onstage
    Aside from her explicit lyrics, Doja's live performances are obviously for an adult crowd.

    Doja Cat onstage
    Surprisingly, unlike when she called her devoted followers "creepy" and told them to "get a job," many fans agreed with her calling out parents who bring kids to her shows.

    Closeup of Doja Cat
    Here's what people think about Doja telling her fans to leave their "mistakes" at home:

    "Ok but what if my toddler fucks with the music tho? He just wanna crowd surf Doja come onnn," one user joked.

    Another X user suggested, "Tbf, she does have a point, and maybe she needs a lil help too coz how do you call your fans' child(ren), a 'mistake???' Idc how talented you are. Your fans are the very reasons why you even have bread on the table."

    One fan pointed out there's a "parental advisory content sticker on your albums for a reason."

    One user attempted to justify why children might attend her concert. "They hear her radio hits like woman and kiss me more and think she's family-friendly like babe have you heard her albums or seen her music videos for that matter? Lol."

    Another person on X said, "Like leave ya kids at ya grandmas and put on some kidzpop."

    "I respect it. I see kids at the most inappropriate concerts thinking it's sooo crazy that their parents let them attend. More of this 👏🏽👏🏽"

    Tweet by LU KALA discusses seeing kids at inappropriate concerts and endorses more cautious parental decisions. Applause emoji included
    "She has a point," another X user wrote. "My parents weren’t bringing me to concerts when I was a kid. That’s for teens and adults, unless it’s a DisneyChannel concert. But that’s what happens the parents are kids themselves nowadays."

    One fan said, "I mean she did say 'fuck them kids' on URRRGEE!!!!!!!"

    This fan reminded everyone of her explicit songs and called out the "fake outrage" over her comments.

    "Hot take but the culture of bringing your children everywhere needs to stop your child does not need to be at adult spaces," someone wrote.

    Tweet expressing opinion against bringing children to adult spaces
    "I mean true. She literally has a song called 'wet vagina' What did they expect?"

    This person had a valid response, "she spilled.. why are you bringing your kids to a Doja Cat concert in the first place."

    This person defended Doja, "I mean she’s not wrong y’all bring y’all kids to shows where you know adult lyrics will be sang and ass will be thrown then y’all act outraged cuz your child saw some ass being thrown in a circle, leave them mfs at home until the wiggles go on tour tf."

    Tweet by Tyrant Tae discussing the inappropriateness of bringing children to adult-themed shows and jokingly suggests waiting for a child-friendly concert
    And finally, this person tried to justify why parents might bring their children. "They only hearing her radio songs that's why they think it's ok."

    Image text: &quot;They only hearing her radio songs that’s why they think it&#x27;s ok&quot; alongside emoji. Tweet by user @dejaxxxxx
    What do you think? Should children be allowed to attend concerts for artists like Doja Cat?