idk what the fuck you think this is but i don't make music for children so leave your kids at home motherfucker— DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) April 26, 2024
im rapping about cum why are you bringing your offspring to my show— DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) April 26, 2024
rappin about eatin dick and pissin on his v-cut, leave your mistake at home*— DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) April 26, 2024
ok but what if my toddler fucks with the music tho? He just wanna crowd surf Doja come onnn— troy (@hthaze) April 26, 2024
Tbf, she does have a point, and maybe she needs a lil help too coz how do you call your fans’ child(ren), a “mistake”?? Idc how talented you are. Your fans are the very reason why you even have bread on that table.— David Ben (@_davyben) April 26, 2024
parental advisory content sticker on your albums for a reason 😭— steven ☀️ (@arianaunext) April 26, 2024
They hear her radio hits like woman and kiss me more and think she’s family friendly like babe have you heard her albums or seen her music videos for that matter? Lol— Drew ♐ (@DreamLoudly) April 26, 2024
like leave ya kids at ya grandmas and put on some kidzbop— Kari | ☀︎ (@theboyizmine) April 26, 2024
She has a point. My parents weren’t bringing me to concerts when I was a kid. That’s for teens and adults, unless it’s a DisneyChannel concert. But that’s what happens the parents are kids themselves nowadays.— Nicholas Light (@NicholasLightTV) April 26, 2024
I mean she did say “f*ck them kids” on URRRGEE!!!!!!! 😭— steven ☀️ (@arianaunext) April 26, 2024
You have songs called “cyber sex” “fuck the girls” “wet vagina” “balut” “bottom bitch” in what way are these “family friendly”? The fake outrage is hilarious— Jey / FREE PALESTINE (@knowlesvatoo) April 26, 2024
I mean true. She literally has a song called “wet vagina” What did they expect?— Hi Im Ry (@WhateverDoja) April 26, 2024
she spilled.. why are you bringing your kids to a Doja Cat concert in the first place pic.twitter.com/ui5dSGhLOy— alex 𐚁 (@cliqueminaj) April 26, 2024