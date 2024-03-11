Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
Da'Vine Joy Randolph has swept awards season and stolen our hearts with her Oscars acceptance speech.
At the 2024 Academy Awards, one of the first winners to take the stage was Da'Vine for Best Supporting Actress for her groundbreaking role in The Holdovers.
When Da'Vine finally took the stage to accept her award, nobody could predict how moving her speech would be. "I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career,” she said. “I thank my mother for doing that. I thank all the people who have been there for me, ushered me, and guided me."
"I prayed for so long… I've always wanted to be different, but now I realize that I just need to be myself. Thank you for seeing me.”
But the moment that stole the night and set a hilarious trend for following acceptance speeches happened when Da'Vine thanked her publicist. “I have to give a special shoutout to my publicist. I know you said, ‘Don’t say anything about your publicist!’ — but you don’t have a publicist like mine,” causing the crowd to break out in laughter.
“I’m forever grateful.”
Da'Vine's awards sweep was well-deserved because even her heartfelt acceptance speech immediately received praise from fans.
Congratulations on congratulations, Da'Vine!
