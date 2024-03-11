Skip To Content
Da'Vine Joy Randolph's Oscars Speech Was Both Powerful And Hilarious — Here's What She Said

"I've always wanted to be different, but now I realize that I just need to be myself. Thank you for seeing me.”

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Da'Vine Joy Randolph has swept awards season and stolen our hearts with her Oscars acceptance speech.

Closeup of Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph
John Shearer / WireImage

At the 2024 Academy Awards, one of the first winners to take the stage was Da'Vine for Best Supporting Actress for her groundbreaking role in The Holdovers.

Da&#x27;Vine ascending the stage to accept her Oscar
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Moments before her name was announced, Lupita Nyong'o (who won Best Supporting Actress for 12 Years a Slave) praised Da'Vine, and it was a certified tear-jerker moment.

ABC/Twitter: @SpencerAlthouse
“Your performance is tribute to those who have helped others heal in spite of their own pain,” Lupita said before adding the film was also connected to Da'Vine's family. “Your performance is…also in tribute to your grandmother whose glasses you wore in the film."

When Da'Vine finally took the stage to accept her award, nobody could predict how moving her speech would be. "I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career,” she said. “I thank my mother for doing that. I thank all the people who have been there for me, ushered me, and guided me."

Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph getting emotional as she accepts her Oscar
Rich Polk / Variety via Getty Images

"I prayed for so long… I've always wanted to be different, but now I realize that I just need to be myself. Thank you for seeing me.”

Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph accepting her Oscar
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Da'Vine went on to thank a meaningful mentor, saying,  "When I was the only Black girl in that class, when you saw me and you told me I was enough, and when I told you I don't see myself...you said 'that's fine, we're gonna forge our own path. You're gonna lay a trail for yourself.'"

Twitter: @SpencerAlthouse

But the moment that stole the night and set a hilarious trend for following acceptance speeches happened when Da'Vine thanked her publicist. “I have to give a special shoutout to my publicist. I know you said, ‘Don’t say anything about your publicist!’ — but you don’t have a publicist like mine,” causing the crowd to break out in laughter.

Closeup of Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph accepting her Oscar
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

“I’m forever grateful.”

Da&#x27;Vine posing with her Oscar, wearing a sparkling dress with feathered sleeves
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Da'Vine's awards sweep was well-deserved because even her heartfelt acceptance speech immediately received praise from fans.

Twitter: @sinamonies

Twitter: @SueEllenCrandal

Twitter: @jfuentes

Twitter: @booshkla

Twitter: @LeeLovesBey

Twitter: @mattxctrl

Twitter: @juanlozano70

Twitter: @ZoeRoseBryant

Congratulations on congratulations, Da'Vine!

Check out the rest of our Oscars coverage here.

