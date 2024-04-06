    Cardi B Responded To An Influencer Who Called Her "Very, Very Ghetto," And They Had A Lot To Say

    Shots were taken, and points were made.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cardi B is sick and tired of being brought into other folks' drama.

    Closeup of Cardi B
    Leon Bennett / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    Cardi (real name Belcalis Almánzar-Cephus) is a Grammy Award winner with several chart-topping records, so respect is in order — but rarely given.

    Cardi B onstage
    Aaron Davidson / Getty Images for Fontainbleau Miami Beach

    However, the "WAP" rapper is no stranger to getting folks together when they decide to put her name in their mouth unwarranted, and this back-and-forth exchange is the proof.

    Closeup of Cardi B
    John Nacion / WireImage

    In a TikTok post, an influencer named Raymonte responded to claims that he's too "ghetto," using Cardi B as an example, who he referred to as "very, very ghetto."

    "She's way ghettoer than me, she's way hooder, gangster, greasy [than] me. She was outside with the damn Bloods, and y'all don't say that this lady is ghetto. Y'all don't say that she isn't marketable," Raymonte continued. "It feels like everyone can be ghetto and Black besides ghetto and Black people. And again, no shade to you, Cardi B, I'm just doing a comparison."

    It didn't take long for Cardi to respond on her X account, and she had quite the paper trail to back up her rebuttal. "It's crazy because when I became famous, people said I'm ghetto, talked shit about my accent, call me dumb because the way I speak, say I got no couth, talk about my teeth, my braids, my two buns…," she wrote.

    Cardi B onstage
    Thaddaeus Mcadams / Getty Images

    "And to this day, no matter what I accomplished, I still get called a stripper all because I'm from the ghetto," Cardi continued.

    Cardi B&#x27;s tweet discussing challenges faced with fame and misconceptions about her background and behavior
    @iamcardib/x.com

    "People misinterpret me because apparently, I'm LOUD AND GHETTO TILL THIS DAY call me a hood rat and all… When I sat down with Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, they called me a ghetto stripper. Why is it that y'all gotta use me to make y'all comparisons cause y'all only see the glory but not when I get drag 24/7? LEAVE ME TF ALONE AND OUT OF YALL BULLSHIT."

    Closeup of Cardi B
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TikTok

    "I'm tired of people using me as their punching bag... LEAVE ME TF ALONE!! It's my day off." Cardi B's frustration with the subject matter is warranted seeing she brought up the same topic before, pointing out how she's treated differently than male rappers.

    Twitter: @iamcardib
    In the May 2018 tweet, Cardi wrote, "Why is it that male rappers can speak how they want, act how they want, but people constantly bash me for it? Why do I feel like I have to apologize for being who I am? Talking how I talk and being what ya call 'Ghetto' wtff. LEAVE ME ALONE!"

    Raymonte attempted to double down on his comparison, using colorism as the reason. He claimed that he was only saying, "If someone that was my color or darker acts the same way, we will never receive the same awards or love." In the conversation, he included other female rappers, including Sukihana, Sexyy Red, and City Girls as examples.

    Twitter: @BDTRELILBROTHER

    Cardi quickly responded once more. "That's not what you said. You said nobody called me ghetto, and now you moving the goalpost…," she wrote. "You know why I'm at where I'm at right now? Because I took all those no's and recognized what I had to CHANGE."

    Cardi B in an oversized blue fur coat, hands clasped near neck, posing outdoors
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    "I had to change the way I talk, the way I act, and the way I respond and how I present myself… you ignoring all of that and playing the color card because you don't like me, and it's fucked up."

    Closeup of Cardi B
    Catherine Powell / Getty Images for MTV

    "You using all these other women… Sexyy Red is making bangers and on tour with Drake, and I bet money she's gonna win female rapper of the year because she's grinding and working HARD and not letting people call her ghetto distract her from the top!! So miss me with that."

    Sexyy Red onstage
    Aaron J. Thornton / FilmMagic

    But it didn't stop there. Still pressed, the influencer responded AGAIN to Cardi, arguing that Cardi just didn't like him because he likes "another woman and that's not the case."

    Twitter: @BDTRELILBROTHER
    While he didn't say a name, he appeared to be referring to Nicki Minaj.

    Although the influencer tried to shift the conversation, Cardi said, "You can't gaslight me, and I won't let you confuse people by bringing up things irrelevant to the initial discussion. You say people never called me ghetto. I responded, showing how I've always been called ghetto."

    Closeup of Cardi B
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    Ignoring the influencer's mention of "another woman," Cardi wrote, "It's none of that. I'm just sick of people being comfortable with race-baiting when it comes to me. And it's plenty of MEN you could've compared yourself to, but you got it."

    Performer in bejeweled purple outfit singing on stage at a music event
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images for MTV

    Raymonte posted another lengthy tweet to clarify that he "didn't mean to offend [Cardi] or get her dragged." He only "used her as an example because her 'ghetto ratchet-ness' is what helped propel her career."

    And finally, Cardi responded again with some advice for the influencer. "Here's my advice to you, Raymonte… IT TAKES TIME!!! Right now, I get brand deals for over $5 million for a campaign…," she wrote. "I got social media famous in 2014…my first brand deal from Fashion Nova was in 2016 and $200 a post. You could reach any height, no matter how ghetto or where you come from. Just remember the key is to be patient and be humble. Blessings."

    Cardi B in a black off-shoulder gown with floral tattoo visible, smiling at an event
    Stefanie Keenan / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    Here are my takeaways. First, let's stop using "ghetto" as a pejorative term. It's clear to me it's used as a placeholder for other derogatory terms to describe people of color. Second, let's stop trying to disguise our disdain for certain female rap personas as anything but misogyny. Whenever we talk about etiquette or bad representation, we start naming Sexyy Red, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj and forget the hundreds of rambunctious men in the same category.

    Side-by-side of Sexyy Red, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj
    Prince Williams/Johnny Nunez/Kevin Mazur/

    Also, keep Cardi B's name out of it unless you want to be called out on social media.