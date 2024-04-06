And finally, Cardi responded again with some advice for the influencer. "Here's my advice to you, Raymonte… IT TAKES TIME!!! Right now, I get brand deals for over $5 million for a campaign…," she wrote. "I got social media famous in 2014…my first brand deal from Fashion Nova was in 2016 and $200 a post. You could reach any height, no matter how ghetto or where you come from. Just remember the key is to be patient and be humble. Blessings."