Cardi (real name Belcalis Almánzar-Cephus) is a Grammy Award winner with several chart-topping records, so respect is in order — but rarely given.
However, the "WAP" rapper is no stranger to getting folks together when they decide to put her name in their mouth unwarranted, and this back-and-forth exchange is the proof.
In a TikTok post, an influencer named Raymonte responded to claims that he's too "ghetto," using Cardi B as an example, who he referred to as "very, very ghetto."
"She's way ghettoer than me, she's way hooder, gangster, greasy [than] me. She was outside with the damn Bloods, and y'all don't say that this lady is ghetto. Y'all don't say that she isn't marketable," Raymonte continued. "It feels like everyone can be ghetto and Black besides ghetto and Black people. And again, no shade to you, Cardi B, I'm just doing a comparison."