    Candace Cameron Bure Reacted To The "Quiet On Set" Docuseries: "It's So Tragic"

    "It broke my heart."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Warning: This post mentions allegations of child sexual assault.

    Former child star Candace Cameron Bure expressed her support after watching Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

    Candace stopped by The View, where she worked as a cohost in 2015-16, to discuss her new film, Unsung Hero. But, the conversation shifted when current cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin mentioned the harrowing docuseries.

    The Investigation Discovery docuseries featured several former child stars speaking out about their experiences on popular Nickelodeon shows in the late '90s and early aughts.

    One story from Quiet on Set that received a lot of attention was the confession of Drake Bell, who came forward with allegations of being sexually abused as a minor by his voice coach Brian Peck, who is now a convicted sex offender.

    For the first time, in the docuseries, Drake revealed the abuse he experienced while he starred in The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh.

    Five cast members from the TV show posing together with a spiral staircase in the background
    ©Nickelodeon Network/ Courtesy Everett Collection

    In 2004, Brian was convicted of child molestation, and Drake's identity as the plaintiff wasn't disclosed until the docuseries.

    "I watched the first few episodes of it. It absolutely tore me apart. It broke my heart," Candace said.

    "It's so tragic, it's horrific and disgusting."

    Candace starred as teenager D.J. Tanner for eight seasons of the '90s sitcom Full House and reflected on her experience as a child actor while praising Drake for his bravery in coming forward.

    Cast of &quot;Full House&quot; with three men standing and three young girls, two sitting and one held, in casual clothes
    Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    "I feel like the fact that Drake was able to share his story was so brave. But my heart breaks for him. My heart broke for his parents in trying to protect, and not always seeing the signs," Candace added.

    "It's a weird thing, the industry, growing up as a kid. I didn't have that experience. I know the other girls from our show didn't have that experience. There are a lot of child actors that don't have that experience, but we know there is a good plenty that have," Candace continued.

    "I think it was good, it's more awareness that we can protect the next generation from that happening."

    Joy Behar suggested that the parents of the child actors be around, and Candace agreed. "My parents were always around. They were so protective," she said.

    Cast of &#x27;Full House&#x27; posing together, smiling in casual attire
    Bob D'amico / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Watch the full segment with Candace and The View here.

    If you are concerned that a child is experiencing or may be in danger of abuse, you can call or text the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453(4.A.CHILD); service can be provided in over 140 languages.

    If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.