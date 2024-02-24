Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Is Finally Here, And It's Already Receiving A Lot Of Mixed Reactions
Aang, Sokka, Katara, Zuko. Long ago, these characters lived together in animation. Then everything changed when the live-action adaptations attacked.
🚨 Spoiler Alert! 🚨
Avatar: The Last Airbender has returned, and the live-action Netflix series is destined to hopefully bring balance between fans obsessed with the original animated series and others hopeful for a fateful adaptation.
But, based on the immediate reactions, there are definitely a lot of mixed feelings about the new live-action series, and they're pretty intense.
1.
“Poor writing and bland visuals”— RJ (@ResonantJustice) February 22, 2024
My PTSD from the M. Night version is reactivating… pic.twitter.com/vWx4bu5hr5
2.
So they really just took all the humor out of Avatar: The Last Airbender, huh? pic.twitter.com/bH0Urqo5io— Amanda Mullen (@peaksandpages) February 23, 2024
3.
Not everything needs a live action adaptation.— JonnyMan (@jonny_man10) February 22, 2024
4.
The original creators abandoned this project so it was already pretty obvious this was going to be bad.— The Sigma Female 🔆 (@The_sigma_fem) February 23, 2024
Luckily we are expect to get actual good ATLA content soon, including animated movies and an animated series
5.
I wanna cry, why can't they make a new series with Korra's quality of animation and The last Airbender's quality of writing? I hope this doesn't doom the serie forever— Ruby Katame 🥚 (Halsin's Wife) (@GodImFlawless) February 22, 2024
6.
YOURE TELLING ME MONK GYATSO DIED THINKING AANG ALSO DIED IN THE ATTACK??? AND HE SPENT HIS FINAL MOMENTS PROTECTING THE CHILDREN??? ARE YOU KIDDING?? #AvatarTheLastAirbender pic.twitter.com/819gCD7I6v— mani 🍉🍉🍉 (@jasimidaisies) February 22, 2024
7.
Why are Sokka and Katara in the Secret Tunnels together and not Katara and Aang? Be ffr rn. #AvatarNetflix pic.twitter.com/7Amp07Gr4u— Mattie (@Mattie_Lynn15) February 22, 2024
8.
5 minutes in an they already messed up so bad and have Aang flying without his glider 💀 pic.twitter.com/VfojN72qbG— The Sigma Female 🔆 (@The_sigma_fem) February 22, 2024
9.
"...At best, the show serves as a constant reminder of how amazing the original Nickelodeon cartoon was. At worst, it makes M. Night Shyamalan‘s 2010 The Last Airbender film feel like a mercy because at least that poor effort was only 2 hours long."— ExaltedBrand (@SummonerEeby) February 22, 2024
oh my GOD https://t.co/DclIYVkaIg
10.
When M. Night version is better oof— kami (@KamiAnimess) February 22, 2024
fails to capture the spirit of the original series pic.twitter.com/d9LHAJECaj
11.
Called it, I knew it would be a doomed project when they came out to say Sokka’s character will be all but changed to fit the narrative of current day. Most flops start with something similar these days.— ∂αιℓуσ∂∂ѕ (@DailyoddsX_Ng) February 22, 2024
12.
Avatar The Last Airbender live action was the worst thing you have EVER WATCHED??? Have you been living under a rock omg. No television where you’re from? #AvatarNetflix https://t.co/pRvaQdHu9L pic.twitter.com/p9jxPlxMZq— 🌊🪨 Goldfish Watched ATLA🔥💨 (@TheScarletGold1) February 23, 2024
13.
I am starting to see why the original creators of Avatar the Last Airbender left Netflix pic.twitter.com/N52deNTXWp— Phillip IX (@Runser92) February 22, 2024
14.
Avatar the last airbender live action acting be like:— Brian Zuñiga🇲🇽 (@TooYurntBrian) February 22, 2024
pic.twitter.com/vgHEGvBzg3
15.
Is it really so damn hard to make a good adaptation of ATLA? The entire show is already there, you barely have to do any writing because of it.— 80085 (@ZoieNolan) February 22, 2024
16.
avatar fans kinda will never get anything good because this netflix backlash… you’d think it was worse than the movie pic.twitter.com/eJfxSEruZw— ceo of kory (@korysverse) February 23, 2024
17.
Everything is going according to plan. https://t.co/tDF37wBSrG pic.twitter.com/jUNijy5k4B— Rolo Tony (@PoorOldRoloTony) February 22, 2024
18.
I am absolutely loving the adaptation of #AvatarNetflix. It’s more mature retelling and not an exact 1to1 adaptation but it still hits emotional moments, has heart, and shows Aang truly having to balance being a kid and the Avatar. I’m only half way through and ready for more. pic.twitter.com/G4tpemlnWJ— ChangoATX (@ChangoATX) February 23, 2024
19.
I don’t care what anyone says, the Avatar Last Airbender Live Action was 🔥🔥🔥. You have to watch it like it is it’s own thing and DO NOT COMPARE to animated series. Stop nitpicking and just enjoy the show bruh 🙄. #AvatarTheLastAirbender #AvatarNetflix # pic.twitter.com/7WbOunabBd— Tyrese (@ImThatTyyFella) February 23, 2024
20.
i'm crying so hard w this big sister little brother moment, it is so so sweet#AvatarTheLastAirbender pic.twitter.com/lpJ3gX2ejN— luna. (@itslunaeight) February 23, 2024
21.
Is the Netflix remake as good as the original Avatar the Last Airbender series? No, Not even close. That said, it is still pretty great for what it is: a live action retelling that isn't mean to be the exact same as the animated series. Enjoy it for it is, don't hate on it. pic.twitter.com/uBRf2p2F0h— K.T. Martin (@KTMartin25) February 23, 2024
22.
this blew my mind. pic.twitter.com/wCAAui7nVJ— Every Movie Plug 🎬 🔌 (@everymovieplug) February 21, 2024
23.
#AvatarNetflix SPOILERS!!— Bun 𓃺♡ LOVES ATLA ! 🇵🇸 (@zukosfate) February 22, 2024
Gyatso telling Aang its not his fault and there was nothing he could’ve done to stop the war if he stayed. This was something he needed to hear in the cartoon I’m 🥹😭 pic.twitter.com/XIyW470nNM
24.
I hope that Avatar the Last Airbender, besides entertain the masses, will open up future opportunities for all of the young Asian American and Indigenous actors. #AvatarNetflix pic.twitter.com/6qS8DVXLva— Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) February 23, 2024
25.
thank you avatar live action for giving us a bollywood moment between zuko and katara pic.twitter.com/wrYogbkXfK— 💭 (@zutarathinker) February 23, 2024
26.
now which one of you mfs tried to convince us that avatar the last airbender live action was bad?? #AvatarTheLastAirbender pic.twitter.com/q2kxbK0fIj— SINA || ATEEZCHELLA (@ihrtyunho) February 23, 2024