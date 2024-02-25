Skip To Content
    Anne Hathaway Recited These Lady Gaga Lyrics To Donatella Versace, And I'm Literally Gagging

    Queens recognizing queens recognizing queens.

    Mychal Thompson
    Anne Hathaway deserves the award for Best Celebrity Fan of the Year.

    Anne Hathaway wears a blue gown with a shimmering neckpiece, smiling at an event
    The Academy Award-winning actor has had a successful career from The Princess Diaries to Interstellar, but she always finds the right time to give her celebrity peers their flowers.

    Laura Linney, Anne Hathaway, and Jessica Chastain at an event
    For example, Anne got down in this TikTok to Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda" and showed the world she's a Barb-at-heart.

    Anne Hathaway dancing to &quot;Anaconda&quot; by Nicki Minaj in a lively event surrounded by people
    When Barbra Streisand received her Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 SAG Awards, Anne was brought to full-on Les Misérables tears because queens recognize queens.

    Speaking of queens, Anne also shared the stage with her The Devil Wears Prada costars Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt and reminded everyone why we hold these hilariously talented women in such high regard.

    Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway onstage at the SAG Awards
    And then, if Anne couldn't get any cooler, she combined her love for music and honoring her fellow queens of the game with a brilliant moment between her and Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace.

    Closeup of Anne Hathaway and Donatella Versace
    As you might know, Anne has always turned heads with her fashionable moments and wore many Versace dresses throughout the years.

    Anne Hathaway at an event
    Anne Hathaway on the red carpet
    Anne Hathaway on the red carpet
    On Friday, Anne attended the Versace Fall–Winter 2024 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week, wearing the red leather dress that debuted on the runway — and sat down with Donatella for a memorable chit-chat.

    Anne Hathaway in Versage
    "I heard a song the other day," Anne began.

    Anne Hathaway and Donatella Versace having a conversation
    "And it reminded me of you."

    &quot;...and it reminded me of you.&quot;
    "Really?" Donatella asked. "Which song was that?"

    Donatella Versace wearing a black blazer, seated and engaged in conversation
    Anne played coy about the song's title. "I didn't catch the name, but it went..."

    Closeup of Anne Hathaway
    If you're a monster at heart, you'll pick up what Anne's putting down. "I'm blonde."

    &quot;I&#x27;m blonde.&quot;
    "I'm skinny."

    &quot;I&#x27;m skinny.&quot;
    "I'm rich."

    &quot;I&#x27;m rich.&quot;
    "And I'm a little bit of a..." Anne said before Donatella cut her off.

    Closeup of Anne and Donatella in conversation
    Donatella's reaction was priceless, playfully telling Anne to settle down. "Calma, calma. Amore, calma!"

    Closeup of Donatella Versace
    Of course, the Eileen actor was referring to "Donatella" from Lady Gaga's Artpop. Only Ms. Hathaway can hilariously find a way to throw flowers to Mother Monster, one of the most prominent names in fashion culture.

    Closeup of Anne Hathaway
    Versace and Hathaway are a perfect combination!