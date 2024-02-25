Speaking of queens, Anne also shared the stage with her The Devil Wears Prada costars Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt and reminded everyone why we hold these hilariously talented women in such high regard.
And then, if Anne couldn't get any cooler, she combined her love for music and honoring her fellow queens of the game with a brilliant moment between her and Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace.
As you might know, Anne has always turned heads with her fashionable moments and wore many Versace dresses throughout the years.
On Friday, Anne attended the Versace Fall–Winter 2024 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week, wearing the red leather dress that debuted on the runway — and sat down with Donatella for a memorable chit-chat.
"I heard a song the other day," Anne began.
"And it reminded me of you."
"Really?" Donatella asked. "Which song was that?"
Anne played coy about the song's title. "I didn't catch the name, but it went..."
If you're a monster at heart, you'll pick up what Anne's putting down. "I'm blonde."
"I'm skinny."
"I'm rich."
"And I'm a little bit of a..." Anne said before Donatella cut her off.
Donatella's reaction was priceless, playfully telling Anne to settle down. "Calma, calma. Amore, calma!"
Of course, the Eileen actor was referring to "Donatella" from Lady Gaga's Artpop. Only Ms. Hathaway can hilariously find a way to throw flowers to Mother Monster, one of the most prominent names in fashion culture.