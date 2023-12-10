Skip To Content
    People Are Losing It Over Andy Cohen's 2023 Jingle Ball Outfit, And It's Hilarious

    The internet fashion police are handing out citations.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    When you think of Bravo reality television shows, you think of iconic personalities like NeNe Leakes.

    Andy Cohen and NeNe Leakes
    Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    Or you might think of the scandalous cast of Vanderpump Rules.

    Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, and Tom Sandoval
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    And, maybe sometimes you might think of the person pulling the strings behind it all — Andy Cohen.

    Andy Cohen
    Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

    The 55-year-old talk show host is always there to mediate the juicy gossip and catty banter of reality TV and pop culture, but this time, he's in the hot seat thanks to his latest fashion debut.

    Closeup of Andy Cohen
    Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

    Over the weekend, Andy showed up to iHeartRadio Z100's 2023 Jingle Ball in New York City, and everyone had something to say about his outfit.

    Andy Cohen on the red carpet
    Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

    His fairly normal Jingle Ball ensemble included this festive flannel with rolled-up sleeves.

    closeup of Andy Cohen
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

    He rocked Tan France's infamous Queer Eye French tuck that can miraculously transform any man into a winner.

    Closeup of Andy Cohen
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

    Andy's pants were perfectly cuffed at the bottom over his snazzy Air Jordan 11s.

    Closeup of Andy Cohen&#x27;s jeans and shoes
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

    It's no Camp High Collective sherpa from 2021, but people still had a lot of funny things to say about Andy's latest look.

    Here are the funniest reactions to Andy's outfit:

    Michael Loccisano / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @MediumSizeMeech

    Twitter: @whiskeymittens

    Michael Loccisano / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @TomZohar
    &quot;Me trying to find the best outfit for my GTA characters and settling on the only colorful option.&quot;
    x.com

    Michael Loccisano / Arturo Holmes /Getty Images / Via Twitter: @yannhatchuel

    Twitter: @LKJMCA
    &quot;oh yeah fo shiz fo shiz&quot;
    x.com

    Twitter: @malonine
    &quot;How my 4 year old looks when I&#x27;m taking him to a birthday party...&quot;
    x.com

    Okay, not too much on Andy. I think he looks great!

    (...and ready for his first day of school)