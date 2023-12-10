When you think of Bravo reality television shows, you think of iconic personalities like NeNe Leakes.
The 55-year-old talk show host is always there to mediate the juicy gossip and catty banter of reality TV and pop culture, but this time, he's in the hot seat thanks to his latest fashion debut.
Over the weekend, Andy showed up to iHeartRadio Z100's 2023 Jingle Ball in New York City, and everyone had something to say about his outfit.
His fairly normal Jingle Ball ensemble included this festive flannel with rolled-up sleeves.
He rocked Tan France's infamous Queer Eye French tuck that can miraculously transform any man into a winner.
Andy's pants were perfectly cuffed at the bottom over his snazzy Air Jordan 11s.
It's no Camp High Collective sherpa from 2021, but people still had a lot of funny things to say about Andy's latest look.
Here are the funniest reactions to Andy's outfit:
Okay, not too much on Andy. I think he looks great!
(...and ready for his first day of school)