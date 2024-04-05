Amanda Seales has received a lot of backlash lately, and her response reminds me that we have a long way to go if our society seeks an equitable future for everyone.
For the newly initiated, you might know Amanda from her unforgettable portrayal as Tiffany DuBois in HBO's Insecure.
Or perhaps you know Amanda for her comedy, music, podcasts, books, or randomly popping up on your internet timelines with an educated hot take. Personally, I followed Amanda's career since she was Deonne on Nickelodeon's MyBrother and Me in 1994.
The bottom line is Amanda is everywhere, and she's gone viral time after time for holding institutions and people who abuse their power accountable on various platforms. More specifically, she's a prominent voice for uplifting Black people and women.
Unsurprisingly, Amanda's challenging rhetoric invites backlash and haters. However, it's usually folks who are so diametrically opposed to her values and identity that she brushes it off easily until now.
When publications with predominantly Black audiences, like TheGrio, Essence, and The Root, published strongly opinionated pieces targeting her character, Amanda emotionally responded on social media.
On March 17, Amanda shared an Instagram post explaining her frustrations with not being included at specific events, such as the NAACP Image Awards, BET Awards, and Essence Women in Hollywood.
"If it wasn't for y'all, I would really think that I ain't doing shit. Because the industry I'm in does not recognize me," Amanda explained. "To be clear, I'm speaking about the Black spaces in the industry I'm in — which is largely in part why I realized I need to shift out of this industry — I don't get invited to Essence Women in Hollywood. I've NEVER been invited to the NAACP Image Awards. I've been nominated for an Image award, never been invited."
Amanda continued that she even hosted the BET Awards in 2020 from her home, but she was still not invited to the following awards shows on the network. "So I just want to thank y'all for always reminding me that I really am valuable because the game and the industry that I've been in has never let me know."
On April 3, Amanda shared an Instagram video responding to the onslaught of critiques, saying, "Okay, honestly, I had enough. What the fuck is wrong with y'all?" Amanda asked. "Three pieces! Three! From people I have never met. From three publications that are supposed to be about uplifting Black people, which is all I have dedicated my life to doing."
"What hubris do I have?" she asked.
"You people literally cannot stand that someone has studied and is speaking on what they studied — that someone has read and is speaking on what they read," she said. "You can't stand that someone loves us. That someone loves us so much, that their passion is so exemplary, and it is exuding through the phone that it touches people who have literally never felt love that much and they don't know how to process it. That's what you're feeling."
"It is so sad that you are so broken that this is the effort that you would take to try and get some clout," she continued.
I'm honestly perplexed that Amanda has become characterized as a villain or labeled difficult for being outspoken, especially when many of these same circles who attempt to challenge her welcome celebrities who have committed actual crimes, used actual hate speech, or promoted violence. I believe we should use our resources for more than calling out a Black woman simply for the way we interpret her confidence and activism.
We can't pretend like there's nothing for a woman of color to be upset about in 2024. If you find yourself enraged that someone is calling for equity, you might be the problem.
Amanda followed up on Instagram again with another response to articles: "I'm furious that we have allowed ourselves to be this corrupted. I am furious that we have allowed ourselves to be dismayed in such a way that we can't identify who our allies are."
While Amanda is dismayed that some can't identify their allies, many celebrities and fans have clarified that they're here to support her. Here's what they're saying: