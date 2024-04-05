    People Are Supporting Amanda Seales After She Was Criticized For Being "Unlikable" And "A Victim Of Her Own Hubris"

    The activist and entertainer responded to criticism "from three publications that are supposed to be about uplifting Black people," and folks are rallying behind her.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amanda Seales has received a lot of backlash lately, and her response reminds me that we have a long way to go if our society seeks an equitable future for everyone.

    Closeup of Amanda Seales
    Noam Galai / Getty Images

    For the newly initiated, you might know Amanda from her unforgettable portrayal as Tiffany DuBois in HBO's Insecure.

    Screenshot from &quot;Insecure&quot;
    Raymond Liu/HBO

    Or perhaps you know Amanda for her comedy, music, podcasts, books, or randomly popping up on your internet timelines with an educated hot take. Personally, I followed Amanda's career since she was Deonne on Nickelodeon's My Brother and Me in 1994.

    Amy Sussman / Getty Images, Nickelodeon

    The bottom line is Amanda is everywhere, and she's gone viral time after time for holding institutions and people who abuse their power accountable on various platforms. More specifically, she's a prominent voice for uplifting Black people and women.

    Amanda Seales onstage
    Michael S. Schwartz / Getty Images

    According to her website, Amanda is a "comedian, multi-hyphenate, and social justice advocate" who uses her platform and celebrity status to create "safe spaces with her witty, insightful content."

    Unsurprisingly, Amanda's challenging rhetoric invites backlash and haters. However, it's usually folks who are so diametrically opposed to her values and identity that she brushes it off easily until now.

    Amanda Seales speaking at an event
    Steve Mack/Everett Collection

    When publications with predominantly Black audiences, like TheGrio, Essence, and The Root, published strongly opinionated pieces targeting her character, Amanda emotionally responded on social media.

    Closeup of Amanda Seales
    Shahar Azran / Getty Images,

    Although Amanda has called out much bigger world issues and centuries-long oppression on her platform, it was calling out her exclusion from Black awards shows that was apparently the last straw for some folks.

    On March 17, Amanda shared an Instagram post explaining her frustrations with not being included at specific events, such as the NAACP Image Awards, BET Awards, and Essence Women in Hollywood.

    Closeup of Amanda Seales
    Kayla Oaddams / Getty Images

    "If it wasn't for y'all, I would really think that I ain't doing shit. Because the industry I'm in does not recognize me," Amanda explained. "To be clear, I'm speaking about the Black spaces in the industry I'm in — which is largely in part why I realized I need to shift out of this industry — I don't get invited to Essence Women in Hollywood. I've NEVER been invited to the NAACP Image Awards. I've been nominated for an Image award, never been invited."

    Closeup of Amanda Seales
    @amandaseales/instagram.com

    Amanda continued that she even hosted the BET Awards in 2020 from her home, but she was still not invited to the following awards shows on the network. "So I just want to thank y'all for always reminding me that I really am valuable because the game and the industry that I've been in has never let me know."

    Shortly after Amanda's callout, the critiques appeared accusing Amanda of not being likable, being a victim of "her own hubris," and being a difficult person in entertainment circles.

    Amanda Seales poses in a checkered outfit at the SiriusXM studio
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    On April 3, Amanda shared an Instagram video responding to the onslaught of critiques, saying, "Okay, honestly, I had enough. What the fuck is wrong with y'all?" Amanda asked. "Three pieces! Three! From people I have never met. From three publications that are supposed to be about uplifting Black people, which is all I have dedicated my life to doing."

    Amanda Seales expression of alarm, headline &quot;Amanda Seales is not a HON.&quot; No explicit description of color or text
    @amandaseales/instagram.com

    "What hubris do I have?" she asked.

    Amanda Seales speaking at an event
    Unique Nicole / Getty Images for The Vanity Group

    "You people literally cannot stand that someone has studied and is speaking on what they studied — that someone has read and is speaking on what they read," she said. "You can't stand that someone loves us. That someone loves us so much, that their passion is so exemplary, and it is exuding through the phone that it touches people who have literally never felt love that much and they don't know how to process it. That's what you're feeling."

    Closeup of Amanda Seales
    Mike Tran / Penske Media via Getty Images

    "I want to send all the love to everyone who has shown me love. But you people who are continuing to attempt to break me down — you will not break me. You cannot break me. I am loved. I am anointed. I am touched. I am working through the blood of our ancestors. You will not break me."

    "It is so sad that you are so broken that this is the effort that you would take to try and get some clout," she continued.

    I'm honestly perplexed that Amanda has become characterized as a villain or labeled difficult for being outspoken, especially when many of these same circles who attempt to challenge her welcome celebrities who have committed actual crimes, used actual hate speech, or promoted violence. I believe we should use our resources for more than calling out a Black woman simply for the way we interpret her confidence and activism.

    Amanda Seales onstage
    Jp Yim / Getty Images for The Meteor

    How we treat Angel Reese, Megan Thee Stallion, Mo'Nique, Simone Biles, Angelica Ross, Serena Williams, and other Black women for simply speaking up (and not committing any actual injustice) is dehumanization disguised as accountability.

    Sarah Stier / Getty Images, Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images, Prince Williams / WireImage, Taylor Hill / Getty Images, Pier Marco Tacca / Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    And I say this with my full chest.

    We can't pretend like there's nothing for a woman of color to be upset about in 2024. If you find yourself enraged that someone is calling for equity, you might be the problem.

    Amanda followed up on Instagram again with another response to articles: "I'm furious that we have allowed ourselves to be this corrupted. I am furious that we have allowed ourselves to be dismayed in such a way that we can't identify who our allies are."

    While Amanda is dismayed that some can't identify their allies, many celebrities and fans have clarified that they're here to support her. Here's what they're saying:

    Queen Latifah&#x27;s Instagram comment showing support with encouraging words
    @amandaseales/instagram.com
    Post criticizing the negative use of &#x27;niceness&#x27; towards Black women and its impacts
    threads.net
    A screenshot of a social media comment by huda with supportive and admiring text, including heart and clapping emojis
    @amandaseales/instagram.com
    Comment by user terrjvaughn showing admiration and support for Amanda, accompanied by likes count
    @amandaseales/instagram.com
    Profile icon of user therealcandice with text &quot;You ARE loved&quot; followed by heart emojis, indicating a supportive comment
    @amandaseales/instagram.com
    Image contains a supportive comment from a user named iamtanishathomas with emojis, complimenting someone for their authenticity and wisdom
    @amandaseales/instagram.com
    Text in image: A person expresses support for Amanda, encouraging her to keep shining despite being hurt by another. (Actual names are not provided as they are not visible in the image)
    @amandaseales/instagram.com
    Tweet from user jamilahlemieux offering support to Amanda, mentioning the situation isn&#x27;t criticism but bullying
    @amandaseales/instagram.com
    The image is a screenshot of a tweet criticizing the unrealistic standards set for black women&#x27;s perfection and accountability
    Instagram: @amandaseales
    Amanda Seales wearing a striped shirt speaking in an Instagram video with overlaid text about not being a victim of bullying
    Instagram: @amandaseales
    A supportive comment on a social media post commending Amanda Seales for her activism and expressing personal admiration
    @amandaseales/instagram.com
    Comment from a user expressing deep care and appreciation, receiving an outpouring of support and understanding
    @amandaseales/instagram.com