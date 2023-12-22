Here Are The 23 Most Amazing Indian TV Shows And Movies From 2023

TV and Movies·Posted on 22 Dec 2023Here Are The 23 Most Amazing Indian TV Shows And Movies From 2023You need to watch these if you haven't already!by Mugdha KusrayBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Jaane Jaan Netflix With stellar performances from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat, Jaane Jaan, based on "The Devotion of Suspect X" by Keigo Higashino, makes for the perfect murder mystery that keeps you engrossed throughout its runtime. 2. Farzi Amazon Prime Video One of Shahid Kapoor's best works, Farzi explores middle-class dreams and the lengths a person can go to for them. Starring some superb artists like Vijay Sethupathi, Amol Palekar, and Kay Kay Menon, this Raj & DK offering is all about counterfeit money and big trouble! 3. Kaala Paani Netflix A captivating TV show with a gripping storyline, Kaala Paani is all about nature's wrath and the horrifying effects of disregarding it. It'll make you ponder about human existence, loss, and grief. 4. Gulmohar Disney+ Hotstar A heartwarming movie, Gulmohar, is a fine narrative about how commercialisation and urbanisation have led to the loss of homes and family bonds. It's the story of a family who is moving out of their beautiful home and this leads to a realisation of how strong their love is despite each person's secrets and fears. 5. The Railway Men Netflix Revolving around the tragic 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, The Railway Men comprises four tight episodes, showcasing the bravery and sacrifices made by railway workers to protect the population from harm. 6. Kathal Netflix If you like satire and tongue-in-cheek comedy, Kathal is the right choice for you. A politician's (played by the brilliant Vijay Raaz) jackfruits go missing and he gets the police (an excellent Sanya Malhotra) involved. But a young girl is missing too. Who's more important? 7. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Netflix Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is an engrossing thriller film about a couple who plans on stealing diamonds on a flight for a comfortable future. However, their heist attempt turns into a scary hostage situation. What happens next? Very hard to say, since the film has twists until the very end! 8. Dahaad Amazon Prime Video Loosely based on Cyanide Mohan, the infamous serial killer, Dahaad will keep you on the edge of your seat till the very end. Gulshan Devaiah and Sonakshi Sinha play righteous and dutiful cops, while Vijay Varma plays a cold-blooded serial killer with a charming demeanour. 9. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Zee Studios Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is an emotional and moving account of the vile actions of Asaram Bapu and how the lawyer PC Solanki (played by a brilliant Manoj Bajpayee) took upon himself a five-year long legal battle to get him convicted. 10. Lust Stories 2 Netflix An enthralling anthology of different stories and different people with a superb star cast — Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, and more. The stories take us through different themes like love, lust, trust, human desire, and the thoughts that lurk beneath the surfaces of our minds.P.S: Konkona Sen Sharma's short is the best of the lot. 11. Trial by Fire Netflix Trial by Fire is a TV show that will tug at your heartstrings. Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande play grieving parents set out to get justice for their two children, who lost their lives in a cinema hall fire accident because of the owners' negligence. The show is based on a real-life incident, where the parents fought a 26-year-long legal battle after the Uphaar Cinema Fire incident in Delhi, which killed around 59 people. 12. Coat Arpit Garg and Brandex Entertainment Coat is undoubtedly one of the most underrated films of the year. With spectacular performances by Vivaan Shah and Sanjay Mishra, the movie is about a father and son who are pig rearers, and therefore marginalised by other people. It takes us on a journey of our protagonists escaping societal limitations and living the life they want. 13. Dhak Dhak Netflix A fun and eye-opening film, Dhak Dhak brings together four very different yet resilient women, who embark on a biking trip to Khardung La and reach new heights of freedom and a better understanding of themselves. 14. Jubilee Amazon Prime Video A masterpiece set against the backdrop of the newly developing Bollywood industry and the Partition, Jubilee takes you through human ambition and how far a person can go to grab what they want. It's a great show with an even better background score. 15. Joram Zee Studios Joram is the story of a construction worker whose wife is murdered. He then flees the site with his three-month-old daughter in order to protect the both of them from his past and from the system. The movie revolves around the tribal community, the harsh treatment meted out to them, politics, and ecological debates. It's an intriguing and thrilling watch. 16. Kohrra Netflix Kohrra is a suspenseful crime drama that will have your eyes glued to the screen till the credits roll. It combines a murder mystery with two cops investigating it and various themes of societal realities, politics, drug addiction, and more. 17. Bloody Daddy Jio Studios Shahid Kapoor plays an NCB officer who busts a drug racket only to find himself deeply embroiled in the dark, sinister world of drugs. The drug lord seeks revenge against him and he must do everything in his power to save his loved ones. 18. Mast Mein Rehne Ka Amazon Prime Video Mast Mein Rehne Ka is a celluloid portrayal of Mumbai and its juxtaposing elements of congestion, beauty, loneliness, companionship, glamour, and squalor, while also bringing out the fine details of human relationships and kindness. It's a heart-rending movie with a beautiful message. 19. Rainbow Rishta Amazon Prime Video Rainbow Rishta is a compilation of six stirring queer love stories about resilient people who want their love to conquer societal stigmas to make their dreams a reality. Very, very wholesome. :') 20. Rabia & Olivia Synchron Entertainment Rabia & Olivia is a tale of an illegal immigrant who becomes the caretaker of a young child. It delves into how their relationship blossoms to new levels of love and care but is cut short because of the caretaker's sudden disappearance. What happens next? Do they reunite? You'll need to watch to know! 21. OMG 2 Viacom18 Studios OMG 2 is a much-needed movie with its open approach towards sex education and its necessity. Pankaj Tripathi plays a deeply religious man and a father to a young boy who is bullied by his schoolmates and rusticated from school because of his "inexcusable behaviour". How he fights the school to get justice for his son is unmissable — do watch this one. 22. Guns & Gulaabs Netflix If I had two words to describe this TV show, I would say "quirky" and "captivating". Drugs, violence, great acting (from the likes of Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah), black comedy, and nostalgia — you have it all. 23. Trial Period Jio Studios Romi (Zidane Braz) is a young boy with a single mother (Genelia D’Souza), and he insists on having a father to fit in at school. They choose Prajapti Dwivedi (Manav Kaul) to be his dad for a "trial period" to check if he matches what they need. Sounds interesting, right? Now, go watch it — I won't give out any spoilers!