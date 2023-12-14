Skip To Content
18 Mildly Annoying Pictures That Might Piss You Off A Little Bit

Enough internet for today.

by Mugdha Kusray

BuzzFeed Staff

If you've ever gone down the r/mildlyinfuriating rabbit hole on Reddit, you know that it's a place that'll leave you fidgety and scratchy. Here are some ~annoying~ instances that I just couldn't ignore!

1. This teeny tiny gap that's just so unfortunate.

A person trying to plug in a wire
r/mildlyinfuriating / Via reddit.com

2. These Scrabble letters that look like sound effect subtitles.

Scrabble tiles A, I, and O
r/mildlyinfuriating / Via reddit.com

3. This product design that's defeating the entire purpose of the product.

A pair of scissors packaged in such a way that you&#x27;ll need another pair to open it
r/mildlyinfuriating / Via reddit.com

4. The amount of cinnamon in this "cinnamon roll".

A cinnamon roll with barely any cinnamon filling
r/mildlyinfuriating / Via reddit.com

5. This "unfortunate" cookie that proves that we cannot escape marketing and ads anywhere!

A fortune cookie with an ad inside
r/mildlyinfuriating / Via reddit.com

6. This transatlantic robbery.

A screenshot of a stolen iPhone&#x27;s location
r/mildlyinfuriating / Via reddit.com

7. This chopping technique that makes me go, "Why???"

A tomato chopped roughly
r/mildlyinfuriating / Via reddit.com

8. This sneaky little job by a mischievous gremlin.

Cat paw prints on a wet epoxy counter
r/mildlyinfuriating / Via reddit.com

Btw these are a cat's paw prints on a wet epoxy counter

9. This "world famous" cucumber salad that will make Gordon Ramsay scream and shout.

Slices of cucumber and tomato
r/mildlyinfuriating / Via reddit.com

10. This person stole someone's credit card and then complained when they cancelled their flight. Talk about being entitled.

A screenshot of an email
r/mildlyinfuriating / Via reddit.com

11. Running hot water at a $550/night hotel in Paris. The city really isn't as aesthetic and pretty as it seems.

Yellowish brown water running out of a tap
r/mildlyinfuriating / Via reddit.com

12. When this person ate blueberry waffles only to realise that it was mould. Gagging and crying.

A person holding a mouldy waffle
r/mildlyinfuriating / Via reddit.com

13. This person's partner throws away their daily contacts behind the bed's headboard. I don't even know how they're putting up with it, lol.

Contact lenses strewn on the floor
r/mildlyinfuriating / Via reddit.com

14. When this person's sister kept this pot with rice stuck to the bottom in the fridge. This is just going to amp up the sibling rivalry, sigh.

A pot with rice stuck to the bottom.
r/mildlyinfuriating / Via reddit.com

15. This calligraphy that leaves so much room for interpretation.

Illegible handwriting
r/mildlyinfuriating / Via reddit.com

16. Well. I really do not have any words.

Airplane seats with trash strewn around
r/mildlyinfuriating / Via reddit.com

17. When this person went for a 10-minute walk and came back with 40 ticks. Eeeeeeeep.

Ticks in a box
r/mildlyinfuriating / Via reddit.com

18. And, delulu is the only solulu, clearly.

An HR training screenshot
r/mildlyinfuriating / Via reddit.com