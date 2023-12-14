18 Mildly Annoying Pictures That Might Piss You Off A Little Bit

If you've ever gone down the r/mildlyinfuriating rabbit hole on Reddit, you know that it's a place that'll leave you fidgety and scratchy. Here are some ~annoying~ instances that I just couldn't ignore!
1.This teeny tiny gap that's just so unfortunate.
2.These Scrabble letters that look like sound effect subtitles.
3.This product design that's defeating the entire purpose of the product.
4.The amount of cinnamon in this "cinnamon roll".
5.This "unfortunate" cookie that proves that we cannot escape marketing and ads anywhere!
6.This transatlantic robbery.
7.This chopping technique that makes me go, "Why???"
8.This sneaky little job by a mischievous gremlin.
9.This "world famous" cucumber salad that will make Gordon Ramsay scream and shout.
10.This person stole someone's credit card and then complained when they cancelled their flight. Talk about being entitled.
11.Running hot water at a $550/night hotel in Paris. The city really isn't as aesthetic and pretty as it seems.
12.When this person ate blueberry waffles only to realise that it was mould. Gagging and crying.
13.This person's partner throws away their daily contacts behind the bed's headboard. I don't even know how they're putting up with it, lol.
14.When this person's sister kept this pot with rice stuck to the bottom in the fridge. This is just going to amp up the sibling rivalry, sigh.
15.This calligraphy that leaves so much room for interpretation.
16.Well. I really do not have any words.
17.When this person went for a 10-minute walk and came back with 40 ticks. Eeeeeeeep.