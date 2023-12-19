Skip To Content
17 Wholesome Posts That Will Definitely Restore Your Faith In Humanity

My heart is so full. :')

Mugdha Kusray
BuzzFeed Staff

1. When this person got to experience a lifetime of memories.

A letter
r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

2. When this kitty found their new love.

A cat with a huge teddy bear
r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

3. When this kid just couldn't get enough of science.

A screenshot about a kid who wants to know more about atoms.
r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

4. When Catherine O'Hara and Macaulay Culkin reunited.

Catherine O&#x27;Hara and Macaulay Culkin
r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

5. Fathers are literally the best!

A screenshot of a chat.
r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

6. This cute co-worker with a cuter sweater.

A dog wearing a colourful sweater
r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

7. When this child gave the perfect response.

A Twitter screenshot
r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

8. When this person found their late mother's message a few months after her demise.

A letter
r/wholesome / Via reddit.com
9. When this doggo dressed up as their trainer for Halloween.

A dog dressed up as their trainer
r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

10. This has restored my faith in humanity.

A video screenshot
r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

11. When this person stood up for our planet.

A Twitter screenshot
r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

12. This adorable duo.

A cat and dog snuggling on a sofa
r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

13. This mother's greeting to her Alexa device.

Alexa screenshot
r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

14. The only politician I trust and support.

A dog as mayor
r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

15. This beautiful gesture of kindness and service.

A Twitter screenshot
r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

16. The way this kid showed their manners and appreciation.

A Twitter screenshot
r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

17. And, the best news you could ever get!

A Facebook screenshot
r/wholesome / Via reddit.com