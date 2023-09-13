Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"It’s obvious there’s no bad blood between Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift, and they’re clearly on good terms. It’s about time people stop putting them against each other."
taylor swift singing along to cool for the summer by demi lovato. they did this for me pic.twitter.com/b8ps8AaDCg— ng ⚔️ (@L0VES0BADLY) September 13, 2023
knowing Demi and Taylor’s past, this is so full circle and this makes me SO HAPPY pic.twitter.com/FVcnyks10l— dai (@vietbaddie) September 13, 2023
taylor heard demi fired scooter braun and started jamming 😭 pic.twitter.com/xtAsTKUcOA— s (@dollquiver) September 13, 2023
demi: WERE COOL FOR THE SUMMER!— ً (@daddyissuesuh) September 13, 2023
taylor in the audience: pic.twitter.com/N4GVWtZf2g
omg demi waiving and saying I love you to taylor??? pic.twitter.com/JHp2fnMueM— . (@dotomemi) September 13, 2023
it’s obvious there’s no bad blood between demi lovato and taylor swift and they’re clearly on good terms. It’s about time people stop putting them against each other pic.twitter.com/PlxVJhGuLS https://t.co/yIRLEaTjED— Devonne 🩸 (@demifcknlovato) September 13, 2023
taylor ending the drama about her “beef” with demi, we love to see it pic.twitter.com/SgyWbyP3cm— averi (lola’s version) (@conniesisabel) September 13, 2023
Fake ???? Why cuz shes having fun to demi lovato songs ????? You realize demi and taylor have a long history of being actual friends. If Selena and miley can make up and be friends, so can demi lovato and taylor swift https://t.co/2yJT9N0E8E— . (@HOLVFVCK) September 13, 2023
selena had a totally normal respectful reaction to demi, taylor absolutely stanned demi today and demi cheered for nicki. these 30+ year old women do not have beef please get jobs its no longer 2013 pic.twitter.com/2tCmiaojrW— 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 🧞♀️ (@theholydemi) September 13, 2023