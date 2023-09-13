  • VMAs badge

Fans Are Saying Taylor Swift And Demi Lovato Have Come "Full Circle" After Their Alleged Decade-Long Feud — Here's Why

"It’s obvious there’s no bad blood between Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift, and they’re clearly on good terms. It’s about time people stop putting them against each other."

Morgan Sloss
by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

Last night, Demi Lovato performed at the VMAs, and she totally killed it!

Demi onstage
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

The 31-year-old sang rock versions of "Heart Attack," "Sorry Not Sorry," and "Cool for the Summer." If you haven't watched it, do yourself a favor and check it out:

View this video on YouTube
MTV

She also re-recorded some of her most popular hits as rock songs for her new album, Revamped, which drops on Friday. Middle school me can't wait!

While plenty of people tweeted about how awesome Demi's performance was, many fans focused on Taylor Swift having a blast in the audience.

MTV

As context for anyone who wasn't a teen in the 2010s, here's why Taylor having fun is a big deal:

Demi and Selena Gomez grew up together after meeting on Barney when they were 7 years old. They went on to become huge Disney Channel stars with their own TV shows and movies.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

They became friends with Taylor, and rumors of a feud between Demi and Taylor began.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

I won't get into all the details because this was like a decade ago, and everyone's grown up since then. But suffice to say there were many Instagram comments, interview moments, unfollows, and even music videos that pointed to Selena remaining besties with Taylor while Demi let those friendships go.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images for DCP

So! After all these years of the alleged feud, fans were stoked to see Taylor getting down to Demi's music:

MTV/ Twitter: @L0VES0BADLY

This person called it a "full circle" moment:

MTV/ Twitter: @vietbaddie

Some had hilarious reactions:

MTV/ Twitter: @dollquiver

MTV/ Twitter: @daddyissuesuh

Others thought Demi waved specifically to Taylor:

MTV/ Twitter: @dotomemi

Many insisted there's no "bad blood" between them:

MTV/  Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images / Twitter: @demifcknlovato

MTV/ Twitter: @conniesisabel

And when some folks implied there was drama between Selena and Taylor, others jumped in to squash that:

MTV/  Twitter: @HOLVFVCK

Sabrina Brier / instagram.comTwitter: @theholydemi

We all know these alleged feuds usually focus on famous women for some reason (*cough* misogyny *cough*). So, it's really lovely and refreshing that the online conversation this time is about Taylor supporting Demi! Cheers to a new norm in pop culture!

You can check out all of our VMAs coverage here.