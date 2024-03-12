Hot Topic
IDK about you, but I love the inside scoop at awards shows. Behind all the glitz and glam, some surprising stuff always goes down. I'll never forget that they served PIZZA IN A BAG at the Critics Choice Awards earlier this year, LOL.
Well! In a recent Threads post, Simu Liu shared his thoughts on the food served at the Oscars ceremony and afterparties.
Oscars rating: 3/10. "Jimmy stashed some soft pretzels and Sour Patch Kids under our seats. It wasn’t glamorous but did its job," he wrote.
The Governors Ball rating: 11/10. "This was insane. Wood-fired pizzas, paella, wagyu, sliders, PEKING DUCK?!? I did nothing but inhale food the whole time."
Vanity Fair Oscars Party rating: 7/10. "Ah the infamous party with In-N-Out burgers on tap. Can’t go wrong."
Madonna's afterparty rating: 9/10. "Full spread of curry, rice, naan and samosas. I was simply too full lol."
I wasn't the only one who appreciated Simu's insight. Many people in the comments loved the food reviews:
With some people preferring this over the usual focus on fashion:
And this person commended Simu on his priorities:
But Simu wasn't the only one stoked about In-N-Out that night. I am absolutely obsessed with this image of Steven Spielberg taking a pic of his cheeseburger, LOL.
So there ya have it!
