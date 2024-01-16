Skip To Content
Here's What Everyone Is Saying About Selena Gomez's Look At The Emmys Last Night

Her stylist deserves a raise!

Morgan Sloss
by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

Last night, Hollywood turned up to the Emmys dressed to impress. But there was one look that I can't seem to get out of my mind: Selena Gomez's.

Closeup of Selena Gomez
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

I mean!!!

Selena Gomez
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

According to People, the actor wore a sheer Oscar de la Renta dress with dark red embellishments made with 450,000 sequins. Selena paired the gown with a Tiffany & Co. necklace featuring a morganite gem that weighs over 35 carats. And that dark lip? Perfection.

Closeup of Selena Gomez
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

She was absolutely stunning.

Closeup of Selena Gomez
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

She totally rocked this look.

Selena Gomez
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Best of all, she looked like she was having fun.

Closeup of Selena Gomez waving on the red carpet
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

And I wasn't the only one who thought so! Here's what the internet had to say:

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images / Twitter: @hasl2i

ANGELA WEISS/ Neilson Barnard / Getty Images / Twitter: @vishanthh

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images / Twitter: @Fan_FlickOn

Fox / Twitter: @SNOWCHlLD

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images / Twitter: @imthespecialk

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/ Twitter: @21metgala

Fox / Twitter: @sweetersid

What do you think of Selena's look? LMK in the comments below! And be sure to check out the rest of our Emmys coverage here.