    "I Loved It Very Much, But It Caused A Lot Of Back Problems": Robert Pattinson Slept On An Inflatable Boat For Six Months

    The inflatable boat also served as his couch, bed, and dining table.

    Morgan Sloss
    by Morgan Sloss

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You know Robert Pattinson.

    Closeup of Robert Pattinson
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

    The guy whose face was plastered on thousands of Team Edward shirts and posters in the 2010s.

    Hot Topic / Via hottopic.com

    The dude who shares perhaps a little too much in interviews, like when he told the world he masturbated for real on the set of Little Ashes. "My orgasm face is recorded for eternity," he said.

    Closeup of Robert Pattinson
    Regent Entertainment/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Well, the actor just shared another random and interesting fact about himself!

    Closeup of Robert Pattinson in a turtleneck and blazer
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    In an interview with Architectural Digest, the 37-year-old spoke about the new ear-shaped sofa he created. After starting with sketches, he made models out of clay before enlisting the help of designer Nicole Gordon, designer architect Andrea Cadioli, and upholsterer Claudia Bracamontes.

    Closeup of Robert Pattinson
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    The sofa is U-shaped with floating arms and slabs of pink onyx for the base and drink trays. It's on display at furniture retailer JF Chen, where they're selling six made-to-order pieces. Owner Joel Chen said, "I was in awe of the somewhat complicated design. The sofa is entirely unique, and Rob’s strong sense of the angled shapes interpreted from everyday objects is incredible."

    When Robert was asked about the worst sofa he's ever had, he told AD, "My least favorite could also be my most favorite. There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed, and dining table."

    Closeup of Robert Pattinson
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    "I loved it very much, but it caused a lot of back problems," he concluded.

    Closeup of Robert Pattinson
    Lia Toby / Getty Images

    Naturally, I got curious about what an inflatable boat looks like. Maybe he had one of these:

    A father and son on an inflatable boat
    Intex / Amazon / Via amazon.com

    Or something similar to this:

    People on an inflatable boat
    Intex / Amazon / Via amazon.com

    Or my personal favorite, the flamingo boat:

    a flamingo inflatable boat
    GoPlus / Amazon / Via amazon.com

    In all seriousness, congrats on your success in furniture design, Robert! Excited to see what you create next.