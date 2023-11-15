In an interview with Architectural Digest, the 37-year-old spoke about the new ear-shaped sofa he created. After starting with sketches, he made models out of clay before enlisting the help of designer Nicole Gordon, designer architect Andrea Cadioli, and upholsterer Claudia Bracamontes.
When Robert was asked about the worst sofa he's ever had, he told AD, "My least favorite could also be my most favorite. There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed, and dining table."
"I loved it very much, but it caused a lot of back problems," he concluded.
Naturally, I got curious about what an inflatable boat looks like. Maybe he had one of these:
Or something similar to this:
Or my personal favorite, the flamingo boat:
In all seriousness, congrats on your success in furniture design, Robert! Excited to see what you create next.