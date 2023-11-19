3. "If I'm hearing about a problem in our relationship from someone else rather than the partner. It shows huge trust issues."

"I've seen three divorces in my life, and they all were the result of the woman venting to her mother and her friends about issues she should have discussed with her husband."



–u/michajlo

"Hey, my ex did that shit, and you can totally tell by how quiet and awkward their friends become around you. Also, there’s always that one friend who suddenly has a fucking attitude when you talk to them. Trust your gut when experiencing things like this."



–u/8_bit_brandon