1.
This person who used a middle finger emoji when the seller didn't respond quickly enough:
2.
This person who messaged a nail tech just to say they charge too much:
3.
This person who wanted to go to someone's house and kick them out of their own kitchen:
4.
This person who thought she should get a discount because she's a "pretty girl":
5.
This person who wanted FREE stuff delivered to their house:
6.
This person who complained about a restaurant's poor customer service...
...only for the owner to share the real story:
7.
This person who was apparently so rude that the restaurant made a sign asking customers not to be like her:
8.
This person who asked for a discount so many times, they were told to "go f**k themselves":
9.
This person who wanted a free salad, didn't get it, then lied about it in a review:
10.
This person who wanted someone to walk their dog for free...
...when they charge $20 to walk other people's dogs:
11.
This person who wanted a family member to send them money but never asks how they're doing:
12.
This person who left a one-star review because they couldn't pay for their drink:
13.
This person who tried to scam a small business into sending clothing for exposure...
...only for the owner to realize that the promo pics for other businesses had never been posted:
14.
This person who complained they had to pay to get into the swap meet, considering there were no "live entertainment":
15.
This person who complained about listening to "someone's life story," when it was actually an employee with cancer explaining why they couldn't carry heavy stuff:
16.
This person who didn't win a drawing for free food, then accused the restaurant of not being "dog people":
17.
This person who wanted a personalized song and hourlong set for free...
...because there would be "loads of other influencers" at the wedding:
18.
This person who was LIVID when they couldn't get a free soda:
19.
This person who was upset they couldn't get childcare for $4/hour:
20.
This person who wanted 20 plates of to-go food at an all-you-can-eat restaurant:
21.
This person who took the time to call a restaurant and share their disapproval of its name:
22.
This person who wanted a discount because they were "cool" with the seller:
23.
This person who wanted free/cheap carpooling and childcare for their kid:
24.
This person who was annoyed they weren't given a discount for ordering to-go food:
25.
This person who wanted to skip the line at a restaurant...
...because they live a "busy, executive life":
26.
This person who got an eye exam and two pairs of glasses for free, then left a terrible review:
27.
This person who wanted someone to volunteer to carry musical equipment around all day in exchange for them remembering the volunteer's name:
28.
And finally, this person who thought artists should work for free:
What's the most entitled thing you've ever seen someone do? LMK in the comments below!