Last week, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV exposed the allegedly toxic and abusive culture that child stars faced during their time at Nickelodeon. Since the documentary aired, a number of former Nickelodeon actors have spoken out on social media.
Now, Allie DiMeco is sharing her story. In a TikTok video, the 31-year-old said watching Quiet on Set made her feel "stressed." She continued, "We went through trauma. I went through trauma."
The former actor recalled playing Nat Wolff's love interest Rosalina in the Nickelodeon show The Naked Brothers Band. But her character had a brief relationship with a French man in Season 3.
"There was an episode where Rosalina 'cheated' on Nat and kind of kissed a French guy," she said, playing a clip from the episode.
"He’s a 30-year-old man. I’m sorry, I couldn’t even watch it. It gives me fucking the ick, and it honestly gives me PTSD."
Allie said the Quiet on Set documentary calls for an environment where child actors feel they're able to say "no" or "I'm not comfortable with this." She continued, "And I’m like, yeah, maybe they do express that though, it’s also more important to create an environment that listens to the kids and actually does not make them do things when they don’t want to do them because they made me kiss this 30-plus-year-old man when I was like, what, 14 or 15?"
"I told them many times that I didn’t want to do it. My mom was very against it, and they pretty much made me feel like I was going to lose my job, that I might be fired if I didn’t do it. It was weird," she concluded.
Nickelodeon released a statement to BuzzFeed regarding alleged behavior on past production sets:
"Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct. Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience."