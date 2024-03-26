Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Allie DiMeco Said She Felt Pressured Into Kissing A 30-Year-Old Man On A Nickelodeon Show As A Teen

    "I told them many times that I didn’t want to do it."

    Morgan Sloss
    by Morgan Sloss

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Last week, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV exposed the allegedly toxic and abusive culture that child stars faced during their time at Nickelodeon. Since the documentary aired, a number of former Nickelodeon actors have spoken out on social media.

    Text reads &quot;Quiet on SET - The Dark Side of Kids TV&quot; in a stylized font
    Max

    Now, Allie DiMeco is sharing her story. In a TikTok video, the 31-year-old said watching Quiet on Set made her feel "stressed." She continued, "We went through trauma. I went through trauma."

    Woman resting chin on hand, wearing a casual sweater, in a room with wall decor
    Allie DiMeco / tiktok.com

    The former actor recalled playing Nat Wolff's love interest Rosalina in the Nickelodeon show The Naked Brothers Band. But her character had a brief relationship with a French man in Season 3.

    Allie and Nat in formal attire surrounded by fans. Boy in a leather jacket; girl in a sequined dress
    L. Busacca / WireImage / Getty Images

    "There was an episode where Rosalina 'cheated' on Nat and kind of kissed a French guy," she said, playing a clip from the episode.

    Allie and the French man in the show, one in a printed shirt, facing each other with a serious expression, displayed on a laptop screen
    Nickelodeon / Allie DiMeco / tiktok.com

    "He’s a 30-year-old man. I’m sorry, I couldn’t even watch it. It gives me fucking the ick, and it honestly gives me PTSD."

    Allie resting her face on her hand, with a ponytail and a casual top, indoors
    Allie DiMeco / tiktok.com

    Allie said the Quiet on Set documentary calls for an environment where child actors feel they're able to say "no" or "I'm not comfortable with this." She continued, "And I’m like, yeah, maybe they do express that though, it’s also more important to create an environment that listens to the kids and actually does not make them do things when they don’t want to do them because they made me kiss this 30-plus-year-old man when I was like, what, 14 or 15?"

    Allie as a teen in a strapless purple dress smiling and sitting at a signing event
    L. Busacca / WireImage / Getty Images

    "I told them many times that I didn’t want to do it. My mom was very against it, and they pretty much made me feel like I was going to lose my job, that I might be fired if I didn’t do it. It was weird," she concluded.

    Allie in a casual sweatshirt speaking to the camera, indoors with decorative wall and plants in background
    Allie DiMeco / tiktok.com

    Nickelodeon released a statement to BuzzFeed regarding alleged behavior on past production sets:

    "Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct. Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience."

    You can watch Allie's full TikTok video here.