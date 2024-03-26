Allie said the Quiet on Set documentary calls for an environment where child actors feel they're able to say "no" or "I'm not comfortable with this." She continued, "And I’m like, yeah, maybe they do express that though, it’s also more important to create an environment that listens to the kids and actually does not make them do things when they don’t want to do them because they made me kiss this 30-plus-year-old man when I was like, what, 14 or 15?"