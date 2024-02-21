Skip To Content
Millennials And Gen Z, We Want To Know What Older Generations Don't Understand About Wealth In Today's World

Some older folks just can't seem to grasp all the ways that our generations have it harder.

Morgan Sloss
by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

I don't have to tell you that it's become much, much tougher for young people to get ahead in today's world.

But some older folks just can't seem to grasp all the ways that our generations have it harder.

So we want to know: What do older generations not understand about income and wealth in today's day and age?

Maybe you're sick and tired of the generic boomer advice that you should save more money. You already follow a strict budget; it's your low wages that's the problem.

Perhaps your grandpa thinks renting is a waste of money and that you should buy a house — no matter how many times you've explained that the average house in your area costs 10 times your annual income.

Or maybe you feel betrayed that society encouraged you to take out loans for college. Even after working hard for many years, you're buried beneath a mountain of debt due to the interest rates, and you're frustrated that many boomers don't support student loan forgiveness.

Whatever it is, we want to know. Tell us what older generations still don't understand about wealth and income in today's world, and your response could be shared in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post. You can share your response in this anonymous form or in the comments below.