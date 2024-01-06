1. "Her thighs. She was a volleyball player and doesn’t like how big her thighs got, then they got bigger when we got pregnant. But I freaking love them. I think they’re so sexy, and they complement everything about her."

"She really is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen inside and out, and she will never believe me. I pray every day that she can see herself through my eyes, just once, to truly see just how beautiful she is and how much brighter she makes the world around her."



