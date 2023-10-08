Most people thought this guy was the A-hole and that asking for his GF's dad's blessing was sexist:

"The tradition of getting a father's blessing is because women were considered property of their fathers until they got married, and then they became their husbands' property. So, the future husband had to get his potential wife's owner's permission first. This is a sexist and outdated tradition. If you didn't know your girlfriend would be offended by this or where she stands on marriage, you don't know her well enough to propose yet. YTA."



—u/WonderTushTheWise

"Asking the father if you can propose is old-fashioned, and many women (myself included) view it as sexist. It implies that she can’t make the whole decision herself and needs daddy’s permission to get married. If my husband had asked my dad, my dad would’ve laughed (because I was a grown woman who knew her own mind, and he had no place giving or denying permission), and I would have been pissed. YTA for asking her father."

—u/KaliTheBlaze

"Well, yeah, YTA. It's definitely sexist to include her father in this decision when you're not marrying him. It sends a message that she isn't allowed to be in control of her own relationship unless the men in her life have discussed the matter first."



—u/__Dumbledork__