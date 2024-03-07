Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    The Internet Is Obsessed With Clay's Mom From "Love Is Blind" After THAT Scene

    "Watching Clay's mom on Love Is Blind Season 6 was like witnessing a masterclass in 'Not Today, Sir.'"

    Morgan Sloss
    by Morgan Sloss

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hot Topic
    🔥 People are talking about Love Is Blind

    Obviously, massive spoilers ahead!

    Yesterday, the wedding episode of Love Is Blind finally dropped, and whew!

    AD and Clay at the altar for their wedding ceremony in front of flower arch
    Netflix

    In the end, Clay couldn't say "I do" at the altar.

    Clay hesitates at altar, text overlay: &quot;I don&#x27;t think it&#x27;s responsible for me to say &#x27;I do.&quot;
    Netflix

    It was so tough seeing AD brokenhearted and asking why she wasn't enough. You can tell she really put 110% of herself into this process.

    Hot Topic
    Obsessed with “Love Is Blind?” Us too. Let’s talk tea!
    See our Love is Blind Discussions

    But there's someone else I wanna focus on today, and that's Clay's mom. After her son decided not to get married, she had an incredible talk with Clay's dad that had me cheering in my living room.

    Three images stacked vertically featuring Clay&#x27;s mom and dad in conversation about him not making excuses
    Netflix

    When Clay's dad came with the excuses, she shut that right down and said, "Although we came from broken families, that doesn't mean we have to pass that brokenness on to our kids." Amen!

    And she did not let his old behavior slide. A true queen!

    Clay&#x27;s dad says &quot;I met you. Tell him to meet somebody like his mom&quot; to which Clay&#x27;s mom replies, &quot;Yeah but you me me, but you wasn&#x27;t good to me&quot;
    Netflix

    The internet cannot get enough of her! So here are all the best tweets about Clay's mom:

    1.

    Netflix / Twitter: @indiangoddess03

    2.

    Netflix / Twitter: @trinawatters

    3.

    ABC / Twitter: @anjanakandhan

    4.

    Election 2016 / Twitter: @keziamw

    5.

    Netflix / Twitter: @mao_0k

    6.

    Netflix / Twitter: @brwnsknhney

    7.

    CBS / Twitter: @letstalktv2_

    8.

    The CW / Twitter: @embrouillle

    9.

    Twitter: @flyrebel

    10.

    Twitter: @MN456782

    11.

    NBC / Twitter: @hereisfemik

    12.

    NBC / Twitter: @OyindaOdewale

    13.

    Twitter: @jaurmiggy

    14.

    Bravo / Twitter: @CourtneyTrenea_

    15.

    ABC / Twitter: @resting_nice

    16.

    Netflix / Twitter: @killingmay_

    17.

    NBC / Twitter: @tj_broadwayboy

    18.

    Netflix / Twitter: @egghead3am

    19.

    NBC / Twitter: @FezokuhleM18211

    20.

    ABC / Twitter: @ferwarrior

    21.

    Bravo / Twitter: @darioo_

    If you liked these tweets, be sure to follow these creators to make your timeline a more fun place to be!

    Hot Topic
    🔥 People are talking about Love Is Blind
    We see you lurking 👀
    Join a Love is Blind conversation instead.
    See the Discussions