Kris Jenner Addressed All The "Haters" Who Are Critical Of The Kardashians And Jenners Online

In a society obsessed with her family, Kris Jenner is ubiquitous.
Well! The momager was recently named Los Angeles magazine's Woman of the Year, and in an interview, she discussed the fame that accompanies starring on reality TV, first with Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E! and now with The Kardashians on Hulu.
The 68-year-old said the initial reception her family received to being on reality TV was "enormously positive." She continued, "People occasionally talk about the haters, but really, if you’re on a platform at this level, the haters are such a tiny percentage that it doesn’t matter. You can’t focus on the negative; you have to really embrace the positive."
Over time, she said they've learned to "embrace the love" while also being aware of the responsibility that comes with their platform — "what we’re putting out into the world, all the energy, all the messaging."
But it's not all sunshine and rainbows, according to Kris.
"I have a real problem with bullies and people who are mean and critical online."
"It’s unfortunate, but there are a lot of people who feel like they need to sound off about somebody else, and it’s cruel. It affects people’s mental health."
Kris shared that she would never act that way toward others.
"I cannot imagine in a trillion years weighing in on somebody publicly and knowing that it would hurt someone’s feelings. I don’t know how or where that comes from; most times it’s somebody that’s very unhappy within their own life."
"It’s a shame that our society has come to this. The good news is I don’t read comments. For the most part, I don’t pay attention. I’m too busy. I have 12 jobs," she concluded.
You can read the full Los Angeles magazine interview here.