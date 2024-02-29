Skip To Content
    Kris Jenner Addressed All The "Haters" Who Are Critical Of The Kardashians And Jenners Online

    "I don’t read comments."

    Morgan Sloss
    by Morgan Sloss

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You know this face.

    A close-up of Kris Jenner smiling at the camera with a focus on her large hoop earrings
    In a society obsessed with her family, Kris Jenner is ubiquitous.

    Kris Jenner posing with her hands on her hips in a detailed gown with floral accents at an event
    Well! The momager was recently named Los Angeles magazine's Woman of the Year, and in an interview, she discussed the fame that accompanies starring on reality TV, first with Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E! and now with The Kardashians on Hulu.

    Kris Jenner in a blouse, speaking during a scene from her reality show
    The 68-year-old said the initial reception her family received to being on reality TV was "enormously positive." She continued, "People occasionally talk about the haters, but really, if you’re on a platform at this level, the haters are such a tiny percentage that it doesn’t matter. You can’t focus on the negative; you have to really embrace the positive."

    The Kardashians and Jenners blowing a kiss towards the cameras on the red carpet
    Over time, she said they've learned to "embrace the love" while also being aware of the responsibility that comes with their platform — "what we’re putting out into the world, all the energy, all the messaging."

    Kris Jenner, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kim Kardashian on the red carpet
    But it's not all sunshine and rainbows, according to Kris.

    Kris Jenner smiling at event, wearing a outfit with large earrings
    "I have a real problem with bullies and people who are mean and critical online."

    Kris Jenner in a blazer, with large earrings, attending an event
    "It’s unfortunate, but there are a lot of people who feel like they need to sound off about somebody else, and it’s cruel. It affects people’s mental health."

    Closeup of Kris Jenner
    Kris shared that she would never act that way toward others.

    Kris Jenner in a velvet suit with a blazer and trousers, posing backstage
    "I cannot imagine in a trillion years weighing in on somebody publicly and knowing that it would hurt someone’s feelings. I don’t know how or where that comes from; most times it’s somebody that’s very unhappy within their own life."

    closeup of Kris Jenner
    "It’s a shame that our society has come to this. The good news is I don’t read comments. For the most part, I don’t pay attention. I’m too busy. I have 12 jobs," she concluded.

    Kris Jenner smiling, wearing an embellished, fringed jacket
    You can read the full Los Angeles magazine interview here.