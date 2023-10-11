Congratulations are in order! Henry Golding and his wife, Liv Lo, have welcomed their second child!
Yesterday, the couple shared a joint Instagram video with the caption, "The journey of childbirth is full of its ups and downs, but glorious none the other. This is our birth story."
On Liv's website, she shared all the details, revealing that she checked into the hospital the day after her due date because of heavy bleeding. Though she wanted a vaginal birth, she developed a fever, and "the baby started to go into distress." Liv was prepped for an emergency C-section, but she dilated to 10 centimeters before the operation could take place.
"My doctor came in and said, luckily, that I had the option to push, but the baby would have to be born right away. ... In 3 pushes, Florence Likan Golding was born at 7 lbs at 9:03 am on 9/9/23."
The newborn had difficulties breathing, and the doctors soon realized she'd swallowed meconium in the womb, requiring a 10-day course of antibiotics. "Her health would not suffer otherwise and her lungs would heal, but for the first almost two weeks of her life, she needed to be in the NICU."
Meanwhile, Liv was readmitted to the hospital due to a fever, headache, postpartum chills, rib pain, and a red and sore abdomen. After the fever broke, she wrote that the doctors wanted to discharge her, but she advocated for herself because she knew she didn't feel well. Before she left the hospital, blood tests came back and confirmed she had a blood infection, which she received treatment for.
Thankfully, mom and baby have now made full recoveries, and 2-year-old Lyla looks so happy to be a big sister!