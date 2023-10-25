The end of the year is around the corner (if you can believe that!), making it the perfect time to look back on some of the fashion trends of 2023.
Reddit user u/ForbiddenCandyxx recently asked about trends that people can't stand, and there were a ton of opinions on this one! Here are some of the top-voted responses:
Note: Just because something is listed here doesn't mean there's anything wrong with it! If you love one of these trends, keep on rocking it!
1. "Too long fake nails. How do you even function with two inches of clicky clacky plastic on your fingers? Doesn't it make everything you do 100 times harder? Eating a sandwich? Driving a car? Getting your phone out of your purse? Tying your shoes? Holding a spoon? Turning a doorknob? Sneezing?"
2. "Those fake eyelashes that make you look like you’re two blinks away from flying off."
3. "Leggings that have the scrunched-up crease into the butt crack. It just looks like the outline of a weird butthole. 😭"
4. "Those bikini bottoms that go up over your hips and up your butt crack. Infuriating."
5. "Hideous, clunky trainers with really thick, misshapen soles. It's like they're as ugly as possible on purpose."
6. "Low rise jeans. I’m all for people wearing what they want, but if you’re midsize or above, they’re very challenging and almost guaranteed to fall down/show butt crack and affect the way your shirts fall. All for what, to look like you have a super long torso? No thanks."
7. "When a dude wears a suit or a nice pair of slacks that show their ankles, and they’re not wearing socks. It confuses me."
8. "The literally 75% of summer dresses you can't wear any sort of bra with."
9. "Eyebrows brushed upwards. So weird-looking."
10. "Long denim skirts. They’re so trendy right now, and I’m not sure why. Not flattering at all."
11. "I don't understand beanies as a fashion thing. If it's cold, then f*ck yeah, beanies. But at the height of summer, with half the thing hanging off the back of your head? I don't get it."
12. "I’m just glad Target finally stopped selling those weird pioneer-woman dresses like they did in 2020. I really thought they were signaling the end of the fashion industry with those, and I was like, 'Welp, I guess society had a good run. Off to my bunker for the rest of my days, I suppose.'"
13. "Those clear glasses frames that look like safety glasses."
14. "Jeans with holes in them, especially those that pretty much show your entire leg and look like you are wearing rags."
15. "Beige leggings."
16. "Fake pockets and zippers."
17. "I've never liked the trend of men's suits being cut 'skinny,' where they look just a shade on the too-small side. Especially the pants."
18. And finally, "EVERYTHING oversized. And most of it cropped. It’s honestly hard to find sweaters that aren’t six inches long and four feet wide."
Any fashion trends that you're not a big fan of? LMK in the comments below!
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.