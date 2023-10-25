"It's Like They're As Ugly As Possible On Purpose": People Are Sharing The Fashion Trends They Absolutely Hate

"Leggings that have the scrunched-up crease into the butt crack. It just looks like the outline of a weird butthole."

The end of the year is around the corner (if you can believe that!), making it the perfect time to look back on some of the fashion trends of 2023.

Screenshot from &quot;The Devil Wears Prada&quot;
Reddit user u/ForbiddenCandyxx recently asked about trends that people can't stand, and there were a ton of opinions on this one! Here are some of the top-voted responses:

Note: Just because something is listed here doesn't mean there's anything wrong with it! If you love one of these trends, keep on rocking it!

1. "Too long fake nails. How do you even function with two inches of clicky clacky plastic on your fingers? Doesn't it make everything you do 100 times harder? Eating a sandwich? Driving a car? Getting your phone out of your purse? Tying your shoes? Holding a spoon? Turning a doorknob? Sneezing?"

Closeup of a woman and her long nails
u/mr_impastabowl

2. "Those fake eyelashes that make you look like you’re two blinks away from flying off."

Closeup of a woman&#x27;s eyelashes
u/MollyAyana

"Or like they have tarantulas flailing on their eyelids."

u/Sanseriouz

3. "Leggings that have the scrunched-up crease into the butt crack. It just looks like the outline of a weird butthole. 😭"

Closeup of pants with creases in the butt area
u/purble1

"THIS. OMG, it is f*cking ridiculous looking."

u/orangeautumntrees

"Back in my day, having a wedgie was not a flex. That's all I'ma say about that."

u/superlitwriter

4. "Those bikini bottoms that go up over your hips and up your butt crack. Infuriating."

Side-by-side of women in bathing suits
u/Bandito21Dema

"The bathing suit bottoms were the absolute worst this year. It was nearly impossible to find anything that wasn't 'cheeky.'"

u/Traditional_Ad_1547

5. "Hideous, clunky trainers with really thick, misshapen soles. It's like they're as ugly as possible on purpose."

Closeup of HOKA shoes
u/Sisstasia

"I love platform shoes, but the misshapen soles kill me. Just let them be the same size as the rest of the shoe!"

u/throwawaaaaayaa

6. "Low rise jeans. I’m all for people wearing what they want, but if you’re midsize or above, they’re very challenging and almost guaranteed to fall down/show butt crack and affect the way your shirts fall. All for what, to look like you have a super long torso? No thanks."

A woman modeling low rise jeans
u/KCChiefsGirl89

"I was a teen in the early 2000s. Never again."

u/El_Stupacabra

"I will die before I wear anything low rise ever again."

u/_FreakyFred

7. "When a dude wears a suit or a nice pair of slacks that show their ankles, and they’re not wearing socks. It confuses me."

Loafers on a man&#x27;s feet
u/myash0926

8. "The literally 75% of summer dresses you can't wear any sort of bra with."

a woman modeling a colorful sun dress
u/super_common_name

"Or the fact that 90% of them can’t be worn by anyone with big boobs in general. 😭😭"

u/DarlingStarlight82

9. "Eyebrows brushed upwards. So weird-looking."

Closeup of Selena Gomez
u/Fanny08850

"Laminated brows look very strange. I think that’s one we’ll look back on in 10 years and cringe at."

u/Kaitydid179

10. "Long denim skirts. They’re so trendy right now, and I’m not sure why. Not flattering at all."

Women modeling jean skirts
u/ZSJ_1234

11. "I don't understand beanies as a fashion thing. If it's cold, then f*ck yeah, beanies. But at the height of summer, with half the thing hanging off the back of your head? I don't get it."

A man on a bike
u/xistentiallyBlue

12. "I’m just glad Target finally stopped selling those weird pioneer-woman dresses like they did in 2020. I really thought they were signaling the end of the fashion industry with those, and I was like, 'Welp, I guess society had a good run. Off to my bunker for the rest of my days, I suppose.'"

pioneer woman dresses on a rack
u/xdonutx

"I’ve never seen a regular person wearing those dresses, but just google 'Target prairie dress photoshoot,' and you’ll see some hilarious photos. I’m guessing 99% of the revenue for these dresses came from these funny people."

u/dahliaonthehighhill

13. "Those clear glasses frames that look like safety glasses."

Closeup of Hailey Bieber
u/CliffBiffington

14. "Jeans with holes in them, especially those that pretty much show your entire leg and look like you are wearing rags."

Jeans with holes
u/Aruaz821

"I'd be scared they'd get caught on something. Or just rip from sitting, and I'd end up with my ass or crotch out. I think that literally every time I see someone wearing them."

u/MartianTea

15. "Beige leggings."

A woman modeling beige leggings
u/DasderdlyD4

"Those leggings that make you do a double take on some people. Like, why are they pumping gas Winnie-the-Pooh style?"

u/5hrs4hrs3hrs2hrs1mor

16. "Fake pockets and zippers."

A woman trying on jeans in front of a mirror
u/Illuminarrator

"Why bother to sew fake pockets? Just make an actual pocket at that point."

u/RipVivid6912

17. "I've never liked the trend of men's suits being cut 'skinny,' where they look just a shade on the too-small side. Especially the pants."

Closeup of Timothée Chalamet
"It reminds me of wearing my suit to church on Sunday when I was going through my teenage growth spurt. (My parents didn't want to waste money on a new suit until I'd finished growing. Can't blame them.)"

u/PaulsRedditUsername

18. And finally, "EVERYTHING oversized. And most of it cropped. It’s honestly hard to find sweaters that aren’t six inches long and four feet wide."

a cropped hoodie
u/DelsMagicFishies

"I don't understand the utility of them! I'll see a sweater I think is really cute then realize it's cropped and wonder in what situation I would be cold enough to need a sweater but warm enough for a bare midriff."

u/paradisetossed7

"I’m so sick of going to try on a shirt or jacket only to realize they didn’t include the bottom half."

u/AmberKF13

Any fashion trends that you're not a big fan of? LMK in the comments below!

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.