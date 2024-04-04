1.
This person who wanted someone to remove their bricks — and also wanted to be paid for the honor:
2.
This person who wanted someone to dog-sit for FIVE WEEKS for free:
3.
This person who wanted a new $40,000 car for free:
4.
This person who wants a new tattoo in exchange for "bragging rights":
5.
This person who wants free rides for a month:
6.
This person who was lucky enough to purchase an "upgraded house" but wanted someone to buy them concert tickets:
7.
This person who wants workers to replace their roof and "will allow" someone to do it for free:
8.
This person who wanted a different complimentary gift...
...and then demanded a refund for something they didn't even pay for:
9.
This person looking for a free photographer — oh, and you can rent an overpriced room while you're at it:
10.
This person who wants workers to do an unpaid "trial shift" before they start getting paid:
11.
This person who wanted to borrow a car for a 500-mile road trip — but only if they could smoke in it:
12.
This person who asked on their local Buy Nothing group for all the electronics in the world...
...and was definitely not a reseller or anything:
13.
This person who wanted someone to deep-clean their house in exchange for doing it live on social media:
14.
This person who wanted a dog sitter for TEN AND A HALF HOURS per day:
15.
And finally, this person who wants a "mommy helper" to babysit Monday through Friday:
