27 Screenshots Of Entitled People Who Left Negative Reviews For The Most Bizarre And Hilarious Reasons Ever

"I asked the owner if she would consider giving me a free pass for entrance as a valued customer. She was very rude, and I told her I would not come back. I considered that there may be a language barrier, and I called the next day to clarify. She had indeed understood me and let me know she would not do anything to recognize my loyal patronage."

Morgan Sloss
by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This person who gave a Hawaiian beach a bad review because it wasn't a good place for happy Christian families:

&quot;Not a beach for romance or wedding pictures&quot;
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

2. This person who wanted to give "minus three" stars for apparently no good reason:

&quot;I would give them a minus 3&quot;
u/MattSalazar4 / Via reddit.com

3. This person who complained about the portions...but didn't order enough for everyone:

&quot;Not value for money&quot;
u/anonyloss / Via reddit.com

4. This person who was upset that a restaurant didn't want to store breast milk in the fridge:

&quot;Very bad that the are too poor in mind.&quot;
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

5. This person who left a 1-star review when he got a free service:

&quot;I won&#x27;t be back to this...&quot;
u/mcbeezy94 / Via reddit.com

6. This person who assumed there must be a language barrier because the owner didn't give them free spa treatments:

&quot;I won&#x27;t recommend it to anyone else.&quot;
u/daemna / Via reddit.com

7. This person who complained when they got everything they wanted:

&quot;Next time I&#x27;ll look for someone more reasonable&quot;
u/wetalligator89 / Via reddit.com

8. This person who spent their vacation sulking because they weren't told happy birthday the right way:

&quot;With so many choices in Las Vegas try elsewhere!&quot;
u/infanteater1 / Via reddit.com

9. This person who left a church a 1-star review because its free Thanksgiving turkey wasn't enough:

&quot;What a disappointing disaster.&quot;
u/nickfone / Via reddit.com

10. This person who loved the food and staff, but gave a 1-star review because the restaurant had those hand-drying machine things instead of paper towels:

&quot;My gripe are with the restrooms.&quot;
u/cjredditacct / Via reddit.com

11. This person who insulted the owner of a martial arts studio for not going to college just because they couldn't get a discount:

&quot;Like i said on the phone, the price is non-negotiable&quot;
u/joshjitsu311 / Via reddit.com

12. This person who was outraged that a restaurant wouldn't give a refund for the food they didn't finish eating:

&quot;This is NOT okay...&quot;
u/Thicc_Pug / Via reddit.com

13. This person who threatened to sue the creators of a video game because there were in-app purchases:

&quot;Give me all the stuff free...&quot;
u/HazelnutFreak / Via reddit.com

14. This person who had the audacity to complain about a restaurant being out of fries when she walked in AFTER THEY CLOSED:

&quot;Never again&quot;
u/Tmbistroolyme / Via reddit.com

15. This person who seemed to believe that the only reason people get hotel rooms is to have a bath:

&quot;I am a local and only live 2 miles from hotel&quot;
u/yububy / Via reddit.com

16. This person who ordered 63 (!!!) sandwiches and got pissed they had to wait a while for them:

&quot;the lady who took my order seemed really annoyed with me.&quot;
u/gradydthdfg / Via reddit.com

17. This person who called a consignment store "rude and obnoxious" because the employee charges tax, like every other store in the country:

&quot;but they do not respect their customers at all&quot;
u/Justalittl3crazy / Via reddit.com

18. This person who complained about "poor service" because they didn't get free champagne:

&quot;were not celebrated with an offer of champagne or even a dessert.&quot;
u/reno140 / Via reddit.com

19. This person who thought literally everything on the website should be free:

&quot;We truly apologize for any confusion with our app.&quot;
u/nycjwl / Via reddit.com

20. This person who asked for extra food and then — shocker! — had to pay for extra food:

&quot;The owner isn&#x27;t very pleasant either.&quot;
u/Lipstickluna97 / Via reddit.com

21. This person who wanted to use the vacuums at a car wash without paying for anything:

&quot;I come here all the time to clean out my car.&quot;
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

22. This person who got upset that a sandwich shop expected them to pay the same price as everyone else:

u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

23. This person who gave a chocolate shop a bad review because they didn't get hired:

&quot;Here&#x27;s the thing.&quot;
u/Functional_Sus / Via reddit.com

24. This person who gave a store a 1-star review because it doesn't allow random cars to use its parking spots:

&quot;Wanted a place to park for free.&quot;
u/starelae / Via reddit.com

25. This person who was upset they couldn't redeem a gift certificate from TWO DECADES AGO:

&quot;Or simply put, it was just theft.&quot;
u/emailrob / Via reddit.com

26. This person who was angry they couldn't cut the line:

&quot;I went to get a cup of water.&quot;
u/Fit-Resident-8627 / Via reddit.com

27. And finally, this person who expected the restaurant to believe a seagull stole their food and was pissed when they didn't replace it:

&quot;unfortunately I won&#x27;t be coming back again.&quot;
u/BadBoppa / Via reddit.com

