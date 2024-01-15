...and someone actually handed George R. R. Martin a typewriter while Weird Al sang, "Type as fast as you can":
4.
Modern Family was in its heyday...
...and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons was just a baby!
5.
After a bit about their characters' relationship on Seinfeld, Bryan Cranston and Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared a big smooch:
6.
Silicon Valley was nominated for the first time:
7.
There was a touching tribute for Robin Williams, who died earlier that month:
8.
Julianna Margulies and Viola Davis posed together:
9.
The Colbert Report — the beloved TV show that introduced me to political satire — won Outstanding Variety Series:
10.
Sarah Hyland and Jesse Tyler Ferguson took a selfie backstage:
11.
Halle Berry rocked that short hair:
12.
Longtime friends Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson joked together before presenting an award:
13.
Kerry Washington, Adam Levine, and Gwen Stefani got a pic together:
14.
Jim Parsons won Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in The Big Bang Theory:
15.
Julia Roberts stunned in this beaded dress:
16.
Kathy Bates got this awesome shot in the photo booth after winning for American Horror Story: Coven:
17.
Queen Cicely Tyson looked incredible:
18.
And finally, Jonathan and Drew Scott from Property Brothers (plus their older brother J. D.) had this ~interesting~ moment on the red carpet:
You can check out the rest of our Emmys content here.