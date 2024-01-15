Skip To Content
18 Moments From The 2014 Emmys That Make Me Wonder If Time Is Even Real

Someone actually handed George R. R. Martin a typewriter while Weird Al sang, "Type as fast as you can."

Morgan Sloss
by Morgan Sloss

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were absolutely stoked that Breaking Bad won Outstanding Drama Series:

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston holding their award envelope
Christopher Polk / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

2. Weird Al gave a performance set to the theme song of Game of Thrones...

Weird Al onstage
Mark Davis / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

...and someone actually handed George R. R. Martin a typewriter while Weird Al sang, "Type as fast as you can":

George R. R. Martin holding a typewriter
NBC / Via youtube.com

3. Keke Palmer looked beautiful in blue:

Keke Palmer on the red carpet
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

4. Modern Family was in its heyday...

The cast of &quot;Modern Family&quot;
Kevork Djansezian / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

...and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons was just a baby!

Ty Burrell and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons
Christopher Polk / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

5. After a bit about their characters' relationship on Seinfeld, Bryan Cranston and Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared a big smooch:

Bryan Cranston and Julia Louis-Dreyfus kissing
Mark Davis / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

6. Silicon Valley was nominated for the first time:

The cast of &quot;Silicon Valley&quot;
Jason Kempin / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

7. There was a touching tribute for Robin Williams, who died earlier that month:

Closeup of Robin Williams
Mark Davis / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

8. Julianna Margulies and Viola Davis posed together:

Julianna Margulies and Viola Davis
Christopher Polk / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

9. The Colbert Report — the beloved TV show that introduced me to political satire — won Outstanding Variety Series:

Stephen Colbert and his crew accepting an Emmy for &quot;The Colbert Report&quot;
Mark Davis / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

10. Sarah Hyland and Jesse Tyler Ferguson took a selfie backstage:

Sarah Hyland and Jesse Tyler Ferguson taking a selfie
Christopher Polk / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

11. Halle Berry rocked that short hair:

Halle Berry on the red carpet
Kevork Djansezian / NBC / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

12. Longtime friends Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson joked together before presenting an award:

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson onstage
Mark Davis / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

13. Kerry Washington, Adam Levine, and Gwen Stefani got a pic together:

Kerry Washington, Adam Levine, and Gwen Stefani
Christopher Polk / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

14. Jim Parsons won Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in The Big Bang Theory:

Jim Parsons accepting his award
Mark Davis / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

15. Julia Roberts stunned in this beaded dress:

Julia Roberts on the red carpet
Christopher Polk / NBC / NBCUniversal/ Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

16. Kathy Bates got this awesome shot in the photo booth after winning for American Horror Story: Coven:

Kathy Bates with her Emmy
Larry Busacca / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

17. Queen Cicely Tyson looked incredible:

Cicely Tyson on the red carpet
Christopher Polk / Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

18. And finally, Jonathan and Drew Scott from Property Brothers (plus their older brother J. D.) had this ~interesting~ moment on the red carpet:

Jonathan, J. D., and Drew Scott
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

