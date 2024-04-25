    Thanks To A Gust Of Wind, Chrissy Teigen Nearly Flashed The Photographers At A Red Carpet Event But Laughed It Off With A Mom Joke

    "Anxiety hives before every event."

    by Morgan Sloss

    Chrissy Teigen is getting real about her social anxiety.

    Last night, the cookbook author shared a video on her Instagram story of a red rash across her chest. In the caption, she wrote, "Anxiety hives before every event."

    Closeup of Chrissy Teigen showing her &quot;anxiety hives&quot;
    The 38-year-old zoomed in, revealing a closeup of the hives as she traveled to the LA screening of Netflix's A Man in Full.

    Chrissy Teigen&#x27;s selfie showing her face and neck with visible hives, captioned &quot;anxiety hives before every event.&quot;
    This isn't the first time Chrissy has been open about her anxiety. In 2020, she told Glamour, "The last month has been really tough. I’ll tell John, 'Deep down, I know I am happy.' But I think anyone with anxiety knows it’s physically painful to think about doing things. Sometimes reaching for your medication is like picking up a 60kg dumbbell that I don’t feel like picking up and I don’t know why."

    Chrissy Teigen in a black blazer and white top at a Variety event
    She recalled being anxious and nervous as a child. "That transferred into being anxious in high school and then right after, when I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life. I started seeing therapists, but I stopped because I thought it was 'normal twentysomething anxiety.' But after having Luna I thought, 'Oh crap, this is a real thing.'"

    Chrissy Teigen in a pleated orange dress with a plunging neckline, wide belt, and holding a clutch, at a Global Citizen event
    Despite the anxiety and hives, Chrissy looked beautiful as ever on the red carpet!

    Chrissy Teigen poses smiling in a polka-dot dress with a black bodice at a Netflix event
    And when a gust of wind nearly blew her dress open, Chrissy was quick to snatch the fabric and keep it in place. The mom of four joked, "It's, like, a tool now. It's not even a vagina."

    Chrissy Teigen poses in a strapless black dress with polka dots and a high slit at an event
    All the best to you, Chrissy!