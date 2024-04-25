Last night, the cookbook author shared a video on her Instagram story of a red rash across her chest. In the caption, she wrote, "Anxiety hives before every event."
The 38-year-old zoomed in, revealing a closeup of the hives as she traveled to the LA screening of Netflix's A Man in Full.
This isn't the first time Chrissy has been open about her anxiety. In 2020, she told Glamour, "The last month has been really tough. I’ll tell John, 'Deep down, I know I am happy.' But I think anyone with anxiety knows it’s physically painful to think about doing things. Sometimes reaching for your medication is like picking up a 60kg dumbbell that I don’t feel like picking up and I don’t know why."
She recalled being anxious and nervous as a child. "That transferred into being anxious in high school and then right after, when I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life. I started seeing therapists, but I stopped because I thought it was 'normal twentysomething anxiety.' But after having Luna I thought, 'Oh crap, this is a real thing.'"
Despite the anxiety and hives, Chrissy looked beautiful as ever on the red carpet!
And when a gust of wind nearly blew her dress open, Chrissy was quick to snatch the fabric and keep it in place. The mom of four joked, "It's, like, a tool now. It's not even a vagina."