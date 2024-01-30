17 People Shared Their Favorite "Poor Man's Meal," And I'm Definitely Gonna Try Some Of These

16. "Dhal is incredibly cheap. The version I make uses two onions, three cloves of garlic, a tablespoon of ginger, spices (cumin, coriander, mustard seeds, turmeric and garam masala), a cup of lentils, a can of chopped tomatoes, a can of coconut milk, 2 cups of water and a couple of handfuls of spinach. It makes four generous portions, and all you need is a side of a carb (we usually have rice or naan) to have a filling, balanced meal."

"The coconut milk and/or spinach can be left out if you're really broke, or if you have some veggies that need using up, you can toss them in to add extra bulk. Frozen spinach works almost as well as fresh, and I like to use frozen pre-chopped garlic and ginger, so it's reasonably easy to keep the ingredients stocked for those days when the fridge is empty, and payday is just a little too far away. It also freezes really well, so I like to keep a few portions set aside that way too."

