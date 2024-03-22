Skip To Content
    People Are Sharing The Weirdest Reasons Someone Stopped Dating Them — And At This Point Being Single Seems Like A Blessing

    Suddenly being single doesn't seem so bad.

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Let's be honest, dating isn't always easy, and these Reddit users can attest to that. Recently, u/milfstarbright asked the Reddit community about the weirdest reasons someone stopped dating them, and the responses delivered.

    1. "She found out I was Asian; she thought I was Hispanic the entire time. We had been going out for almost four months."

    Showtime

    —u/PM_ME_TONGUES_N_TITS

    2. "I had a friend who wanted kids. Her longtime boyfriend had been adamant about NOT wanting kids. Then she found out she had a condition that would make it a lot harder for her to have kids, possibly impossible."

    A family of four smiling and posing together outside their home
    Erika Doss / ABC via Getty Images

    "She took the news hard…so did her bf. He still didn’t necessarily want kids, but he was really upset the choice had been taken out of his hands. They argued because she thought the only silver lining in the situation was that he didn’t want kids anyway. They briefly broke up. He told her he was a dick. They got back together. Eight years later, they’re married with two kids."

    —u/_Halboro_

    3. "Dating me made her realize she was ready for love again, so she dumped me and got with her ex."

    ABC

    —u/goohoh

    4. "Apparently, I was 'too nice.' I briefly dated a guy, and he said it was a turn-off that I was super friendly with staff at restaurants and grocery stores, gladly held doors open for others, smiled when I passed people on the street — that kind of thing."

    HBO

    "He wanted someone who valued themselves more and that being nice like that is advertising I’m a doormat."

    —u/ZombieParadigm

    5. "I was an EMT. We went to see The Twilight Saga: New Moon. A guy a few rows ahead had a seizure, so I had them stop the movie and call an ambulance while I got the guy out of the aisle."

    Lionsgate

    "They refunded everyone and canceled the show. Never heard from my date again."

    —u/GodzillaDrinks

    6. "I was out on a date with a woman who told me that she enjoyed smoking meth and playing Beyblades with her roommates. I told her that's not my jam and I wouldn't be down for that environment."

    Screenshot from &quot;New Girl&quot;
    Greg Gayne / © Fox / Courtesy: Everett Collection

    "In response, she got up and left, saying I was too judgmental. She told me I 'shouldn't knock it until I try it.'"

    —u/milfstarbright

    7. "She went to Jesuit camp over the summer and came back and said everyone convinced me to dump you because you're Greek (Greek American) and I'm a Christian. Needless to say, I was dumbfounded no one there realized that your heritage/nationality wasn't a religion, as I was also a Christian."

    Screenshot from &quot;My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3&quot;
    Yannis Drakoulidis /© Focus Features /Courtesy Everett Collection

    —u/tboots1230

    8. "In high school, I knew a guy who broke up with a girl he adored because his friends started calling him a chubby chaser. Frankly, I thought she was adorable (and maybe 30 lbs. overweight at the most), but, more importantly, she made him happier than I'd ever seen him."

    MTV

    —u/whitneywestmoreland

    9. "I told him I do a basic background check of my dates' names in the provincial crime database (it just searches for public files). I was a 24-year-old woman living alone in a big city, so I always check out the guys before getting into their cars."

    VH1

    "This came up naturally, and the guy flipped out about how I was a narc and how I can't be trusted."

    —u/Velmabutgoth

    10. "I bought her a talking troll doll. Remember the troll doll fad in the '90s? She hated them, but I had no idea. I saw one that spoke some trendy phrase she used a lot and bought it for her."

    Branch and Poppy from Trolls, smiling, shaking hands, adorned with floral accessories
    Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    "She broke up with me later that week after telling me she hates troll dolls. She said she just couldn't see me the same way again. That's all right, her dad and I are still good friends 30 years later."

    —u/Evidence-Timeline

    11. "I don't know about the reason being 'weird,' but a guy I went out with only a couple of times ended things with me right before our next date, because I hadn't slept with him yet and he found a girl who put out faster than I did."

    Image of a man and woman in a heated conversation with a thought bubble saying &quot;Let&#x27;s get naked... last chance&quot;
    Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I was genuinely relieved because sometimes the trash takes itself out!"

    —u/Pale-Concept-6674

    12. "A few weeks into dating this very handsome man from Munich, he said, 'My penis. You will like it.' I laughed and said, 'Maybe.' The following week the guy told me that he did not find this to be a 'mutually beneficial relationship anymore.'”

    A man about to lick a woman as she makes a disgusted face
    Dimension Films/Courtesy Everett Collection

    —u/Beth_Harmons_Bulova

    13. "There was a girl that I'd been dating in high school for a couple of months. She told me mid-date that she didn't like that I got more attention than her when we walked into parties — where we both knew people — so she broke up with me."

    Bravo

    —u/Because_I_Cannot

    14. "She had her hair cut slightly and I didn't notice."

    Hulu

    —u/Careless-Raisin8266

    15. "I had a guy who told me he couldn't love me because we had never been through anything terrible together. We had only dated for a few months when I was 18. He said he could only love someone if he went through something traumatic with them, like the death of a loved one."

    Two actors portraying distress, with simulated blood on their faces and clothing, in a dramatic scene
    Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

    "As though it was my fault that no one in my family died while we were dating."

    —u/PixelPie29

    16. "The first time she stayed over at my place was also the first time we were intimate. She broke up with me the next day because I turned my back on her during the night. Who sleeps in one position all night?"

    Two people lying in bed as one sleeps and the other looks at her
    Courtesy Everett Collection

    —u/Giant-beer303

    17. Finally, "I matched with someone on Hinge who talked about Spotify in their profile. I sent a message saying, 'What was your song of the year, last year?' They told me the name of the song, and I admitted I had never heard of it. They then replied, 'Is that some kind of joke?' I said I genuinely hadn't heard of it and asked who it was by. They then said 'Taylor Swift,' and immediately unmatched me."

    Taylor Swift in a stage performance wearing a sequined bodysuit with sheer elements, engaging with the audience
    Ashok Kumar / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    —u/EmergencyOriginal982

    Do you have a similar story to tell? Share it with me in the comments and it could be featured in a BuzzFeed post and/or video.