Before the official award ceremony airs later tonight, it was announced that Victoria won a Grammy for Best R&B Album for her latest project Jaguar II.
With several more categories to be announced later in the show, fans and family are keeping their fingers crossed for the talented triple threat (singer/songwriter/dancer) by publicly showing their support.
Earlier tonight, Ariana took to
Instagram to congratulate Victoria, while looking back at the way they both manifested their dreams into fruition.
"My friend, you deserve this one million times over," Ariana wrote on her Instagram stories. "I am so deeply proud of and happy for you — there are no words."
"You have worked so hard and given so much of yourself to this industry for so, so long while quietly being in your absolute own league."
The moment was sentimental for Ariana who revealed she and Victoria have been talking about moments like this since they first met, as well as countless "tour bus sleepovers."
Victoria has written and collaborated on several hits for the Nickelodeon alum, including "7 Rings," Thank U, Next," "Be Alright," "Honeymoon Avenue," and many more.
Victoria got a chance to read Ariana's message to her while walking the Grammys red carpet, and her reaction was so pure!
"Oh my God, I love you, Ari," Victoria said while holding back tears. "If you're hearing this, I love you so much. Thank you for being a believer and a supporter from the very beginning."
"You knew things that other people didn't know and saw things in me that other people didn't see, and you've just been so ride or die. This is my love letter to you."
We love a full circle moment! You can read Ariana's beautiful message to Victoria below:
As well as Victoria's adorable reaction:
And for more
