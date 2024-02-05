Skip To Content
Ariana Grande Congratulated Her Best Friend And Longtime Collaborator Victoria Monét On Her Grammy Win, And The Reaction Was Caught Live

"This is my love letter to you."

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

So many people are rooting for Victoria Monét tonight during the 2024 Grammys, including her longtime friend and collaborator Ariana Grande.

Closeup of Victoria Monét on the red carpet
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Victoria is nominated for not one, not two, but seven Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year for "On My Mama" and Best New Artist.

Closeup of Victoria Monét posing on the red carpet
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Before the official award ceremony airs later tonight, it was announced that Victoria won a Grammy for Best R&B Album for her latest project Jaguar II.

Twitter: @RecordingAcad

With several more categories to be announced later in the show, fans and family are keeping their fingers crossed for the talented triple threat (singer/songwriter/dancer) by publicly showing their support.

ABC / Twitter: @heyjaeee

Earlier tonight, Ariana took to Instagram to congratulate Victoria, while looking back at the way they both manifested their dreams into fruition.

Closeup of Ariana Grande sitting in the stands at Wimbledon
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

"My friend, you deserve this one million times over," Ariana wrote on her Instagram stories. "I am so deeply proud of and happy for you — there are no words."

Victoria Monét and Ariana Grande sitting and singing onstage
Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester / Getty Images for One Love Manchester

"You have worked so hard and given so much of yourself to this industry for so, so long while quietly being in your absolute own league."

Victoria Monét and Ariana Grande performing onstage
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AG

The moment was sentimental for Ariana who revealed she and Victoria have been talking about moments like this since they first met, as well as countless "tour bus sleepovers."

Ariana Grande on the red carpet in a huge ruffled dress
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Victoria has written and collaborated on several hits for the Nickelodeon alum, including "7 Rings," Thank U, Next," "Be Alright," "Honeymoon Avenue," and many more.

Closeup of Victoria Monét
Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Victoria got a chance to read Ariana's message to her while walking the Grammys red carpet, and her reaction was so pure!

Closeup of Victoria Monét
Araya Doheny / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"Oh my God, I love you, Ari," Victoria said while holding back tears. "If you're hearing this, I love you so much. Thank you for being a believer and a supporter from the very beginning."

Closeup of Victoria Monét holding her baby
Entertainment Tonight

"You knew things that other people didn't know and saw things in me that other people didn't see, and you've just been so ride or die. This is my love letter to you."

Closeup of Victoria Monét holding her baby
Entertainment Tonight

We love a full circle moment! You can read Ariana's beautiful message to Victoria below:

Screenshot from Ariana Grande&#x27;s Instagram story
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images / Instagram: @arianagrande

As well as Victoria's adorable reaction:

Entertainment Tonight / Twitter: @etnow

And for more Grammys news, don't forget to tune in to the award show tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS.