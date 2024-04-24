Victoria Monét is getting candid about her PCOS diagnosis and the effects it's had on her body image.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) is "a condition in which the ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgens, male sex hormones that are usually present in women in small amounts. The name polycystic ovary syndrome describes the numerous small cysts (fluid-filled sacs) that form in the ovaries."
On Tuesday, the "On My Mama" singer shared a message on her Instagram story to reflect on her fluctuating weight and learning to love her body throughout its transformations.
"Welp...I gained a lot of weight," Victoria wrote. "And it went a lot of places, LOL. Face, arms, tummy, and most effectively...dat ass."
The Grammy Award-winning artist revealed the changes in her body have left her "frustrated" and "really messed up."
"I usually am so critical and frustrated by it, because PCOS has me really messed up," Victoria added.
The message was accompanied by a photograph of Victoria from one of her 2024 Coachella sets, as she looks back at the crowd. Her stage decor included the night sky with a full moon. So Victoria added cheekily, "Now there are two moons on the stage," referring to her butt.
Celebrities rushed to the comments to reassure Victoria that she not only looked amazing, but she also killed her performances:
Adrienne Bailon:
Chloe Bailey:
Lola Brooke:
And some playfully hyped her new booty up:
Lauren Jauregui:
While others used lyrics from her song "Ass Like That" to match her energy:
Doing every day squats making shit POP!
— currently: {voluntarily combusting} (@formerlyashley) April 24, 2024