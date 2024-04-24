    Victoria Monét Shared A Picture Of The Extra Weight She's Gained, Particularly In Her Butt, Thanks To PCOS, And She's Learning To Love It

    "Now there are two moons on the stage."

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Victoria Monét is getting candid about her PCOS diagnosis and the effects it's had on her body image.

    According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) is "a condition in which the ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgens, male sex hormones that are usually present in women in small amounts. The name polycystic ovary syndrome describes the numerous small cysts (fluid-filled sacs) that form in the ovaries."

    On Tuesday, the "On My Mama" singer shared a message on her Instagram story to reflect on her fluctuating weight and learning to love her body throughout its transformations.

    "Welp...I gained a lot of weight," Victoria wrote. "And it went a lot of places, LOL. Face, arms, tummy, and most effectively...dat ass."

    The Grammy Award-winning artist revealed the changes in her body have left her "frustrated" and "really messed up."

    "I usually am so critical and frustrated by it, because PCOS has me really messed up," Victoria added.

    The message was accompanied by a photograph of Victoria from one of her 2024 Coachella sets, as she looks back at the crowd. Her stage decor included the night sky with a full moon. So Victoria added cheekily, "Now there are two moons on the stage," referring to her butt.

    Celebrities rushed to the comments to reassure Victoria that she not only looked amazing, but she also killed her performances:

    Adrienne Bailon:

    Comment by Adrienne Bailon with heart emojis, complimenting an unseen post
    Victoria Monét / instagram.com

    Chloe Bailey:

    Comment by chloebailey with emojis expressing admiration for a performance
    Victoria Monét / instagram.com

    Lola Brooke:

    Profile icon of lola.brooke with a comment, &quot;Success looks so good on u,&quot; emoji of eyes and flame, 250 likes
    Victoria Monét / instagram.com

    And some playfully hyped her new booty up:

    Lauren Jauregui:

    Instagram comment from user laurennjauregui with the text &quot;Aassssooolutely,&quot; 170 likes, and a timeframe of 16 hours ago
    Victoria Monét / instagram.com

    While others used lyrics from her song "Ass Like That" to match her energy:

    Comment by user iamshelbymoore with the text &quot;HE WANNA KNOWWWW How she get that a** like that&quot; and emoji, with 1,036 likes
    Victoria Monét / instagram.com

    We love that Victoria is loving her new body and that friends and fans are surrounding her with support! You can find photos from her Coachella sets here and her full message below:

    Screenshot of Victoria Monét&#x27;s Instagram post
    Victoria Monét / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/victoriamonet/3352900016958946944/