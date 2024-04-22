VP Harris was playfully given the nickname "silk press" (a service given to straighten hair without using chemicals) by Black Twitter, so it's only right that she sat down with Cocoa Butter to discuss her Hair Story.
In the episode, VP Harris took us on a trip down memory lane through her hair journey, which included childhood flashbacks of her mother sending her to school in braids every day and how she would constantly take them out...
...as well as her high school and college years, where she explored a variety of hairstyles (predominantly short cuts) and how she really dove into student government and political protests.
But we don't want to give away too much! Be sure to check out VP Harris and her full Cocoa ButterHair Story episode below: