Usher just learned the true meaning of "kids will be kids," and he watched it all play out on Instagram.
Earlier this week, Usher revealed his 15-year-old son Naviyd Ely Raymond stole his phone to contact one of his favorite celebrities via Instagram, but his son forgot to delete the evidence.
According to the multi-hyphenate artist, Naviyd sent a DM to his favorite artist, UK singer PinkPantheress, who's widely known for her hit single "Boy's a Liar."
This is PinkPantheress:
Naviyd asked PinkPantheress to follow him. Seemingly blown away by his confidence, she replied with a laugh, adding, "this is wild!"
Usher claimed he didn't notice the interaction until he checked his DMs from this past week and noticed a profile pic he wasn't familiar with.
Usher went into parent mode and immediately apologized for his son's actions. But PinkPantheress, whose real name is Victoria Beverley Walker, was not offended by the interaction at all. In fact, she offered to host Usher and Naviyd at her next show.
He then made his son squirm a little bit by pretending Naviyd wouldn't be able to go to the show...
...but because Naviyd is such a big fan, Usher ultimately let him go.
Well, they did get to link:
And Usher immediately won the title of "Father of the Year":
Although he believes his son "violated" his trust, Usher couldn't help but applaud Naviyd's passion and hustle for unintentionally making this whole celebrity encounter happen.
What a ride! To read the entire story, with more of Usher's reactions, be sure to check out his Instagram story before it's deleted forever.