    Usher Caught His Son Messaging Another Celebrity From His Instagram Account, And The Interaction Was Hilariously Sweet

    Honestly, if Usher was my daddy, I'd do the same, LOL.

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Usher just learned the true meaning of "kids will be kids," and he watched it all play out on Instagram.

    closeup of Usher
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    Earlier this week, Usher revealed his 15-year-old son Naviyd Ely Raymond stole his phone to contact one of his favorite celebrities via Instagram, but his son forgot to delete the evidence.

    Closeup of Usher and his son Naviyd Ely Raymond
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    According to the multi-hyphenate artist, Naviyd sent a DM to his favorite artist, UK singer PinkPantheress, who's widely known for her hit single "Boy's a Liar."

    Screenshot of a social media post by Usher mentioning NAV&#x27;s phone theft and tagging @pinkpantheress
    Usher / Instagram: @usher

    This is PinkPantheress:

    Closeup of PinkPantheress
    Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for MTV

    Naviyd asked PinkPantheress to follow him. Seemingly blown away by his confidence, she replied with a laugh, adding, "this is wild!"

    A screenshot of an Instagram story by the user &quot;usher&quot; featuring a reply to a mention from &quot;pinkpantheress&quot; with emojis
    Usher / Instagram: @usher

    Usher claimed he didn't notice the interaction until he checked his DMs from this past week and noticed a profile pic he wasn't familiar with.

    Summarized text: Usher discovered a message exchange with a user with a Powerpuff girl profile picture, expressing surprise
    Usher / Instagram: @usher

    Usher went into parent mode and immediately apologized for his son's actions. But PinkPantheress, whose real name is Victoria Beverley Walker, was not offended by the interaction at all. In fact, she offered to host Usher and Naviyd at her next show.

    Screenshot of a social media interaction with texts and emojis, featuring messages of gratitude and an invitation to a show
    Usher / Instagram: @usher

    He then made his son squirm a little bit by pretending Naviyd wouldn't be able to go to the show...

    Image of a social media post with text expressing someone had to pretend not to be affected by a person&#x27;s action due to account monitoring
    Usher / Instagram: @usher

    ...but because Naviyd is such a big fan, Usher ultimately let him go.

    Screenshot of Usher&#x27;s DMs with PinkPantheress
    Usher / Instagram: @usher

    Well, they did get to link:

    PinkPantheress and Naviyd Ely Raymond
    Usher / Instagram: @usher

    And Usher immediately won the title of "Father of the Year":

    Screenshot of Usher talking with PinkPantheress
    Usher / Instagram: @usher

    Although he believes his son "violated" his trust, Usher couldn't help but applaud Naviyd's passion and hustle for unintentionally making this whole celebrity encounter happen.

    Summary of a text post by Usher expressing regret for violating someone&#x27;s trust and an appreciation for honesty, ending with #HustleHard
    Usher / Instagram: @usher

    What a ride! To read the entire story, with more of Usher's reactions, be sure to check out his Instagram story before it's deleted forever.