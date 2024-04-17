  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us All About The Movie To TV Show That Made You Say, "Hey, I Want A Job Like That!"

by Morgan Murrell

Has a film or TV show ever inspired you so much that you wanted to pursue a career based on what the character was doing in it? It's happened to me countless times.

I knew at a pretty young age that I wanted to be an entertainment journalist based on my love for magazines and talk show/radio hosts, but there were still films and series that reassured me that this was the path I wanted to take. Characters like Moesha, who started off writing for her high school newspaper and then showed me a glimpse of what interning would be like...

Woman at a desk with a laptop, on the phone, VIBE poster in the background
...and Lexy Gold from the Disney Channel original movie Get a Clue, who proved you're never too young to start your career and that investigative journalism can be fun and fashionable.

Two characters, one in a blue fur coat and the other in a gold jacket, stand on a balcony from the film Clueless
There was also Sydney Shaw from Brown Sugar who was the Editor-in-Chief of XXL magazine. It was so influential to see a Black woman in such a senior role at the company.

Person smiling at microphone, wearing headphones, in a radio studio setup
Fun fact: I actually used to work at XXL magazine. It was one of my first official jobs in journalism.

And we can't forget about Andie Anderson from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, who showed me the power of first-person stories and putting yourself out there.

Woman in a white blouse and blue overalls with a shoulder bag smiling at another person off-camera
There were so many examples of women in journalism that I looked up to, both on and off the screen, and it really helped me become who I am today. Have you had a similar moment with a special show or movie?

Maybe you saw Legally Blonde and wanted to pursue law, or fell in love with the art of cooking after watching The Bear, or maybe you became a teacher after watching Mona Lisa Smile. Heck, all of these could've inspired you to become an actor. Whatever it was, we want to hear about it!

Your submission could be used in a future BuzzFeed Community post or video. Share them in the comments below!