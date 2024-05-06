Tom Brady might've been the prime target in this celebrity roast, but Kim Kardashian took a public beating along with him.
On Sunday, Netflix aired The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady — a three-hour special where comedians and celebrity figures came together for one common cause: to tell the wildest jokes they could think of to honor the former NFL icon.
But Tom wasn't the butt of all the jokes that night. Everyone in the room was up for grabs, and one of the celebrities who was hit the hardest with the raunchy wisecracks was Kim Kardashian.
For those wondering why she was even there, Kim and Tom are actually close friends — so close they even sparked dating rumors at one point, which she actually addressed when it was her turn to roast the record-breaking athlete.
And although she kept it cool, it seemed like the joke hit a little too close to home for Kim:
Kim took the reference lightly and even laughed it off:
But Kim didn't let it upset her too much. In fact, she had the last laugh as she ended her set saying, "Sorry guys, I would have written jokes for you, but I literally don't know who you are."
And be sure to check out Tom's full roast on Netflix.