    Kim Kardashian Was Slut-Shamed And Booed At Tom Brady's Roast Special, And People Don't Know How To Feel About It

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    Tom Brady might've been the prime target in this celebrity roast, but Kim Kardashian took a public beating along with him.

    Kim Kardashian in a formal setting, wearing a sleek outfit, looking to the side
    Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

    On Sunday, Netflix aired The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady — a three-hour special where comedians and celebrity figures came together for one common cause: to tell the wildest jokes they could think of to honor the former NFL icon.

    Tom Brady smiling, wearing a black suit without a tie at an outdoor event
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    Kevin Hart hosted the event as people took turns poking fun at everything from his divorce from model Gisele Bündchen to his reported PPP loan controversy. Nikki Glaser's set was one of the highlights of the night, because she didn't hold back.

    Y’all wanna see a dead body? pic.twitter.com/S3qjAm8hd0

    — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 6, 2024
    Netflix / Twitter: @notcapnamerica

    But Tom wasn't the butt of all the jokes that night. Everyone in the room was up for grabs, and one of the celebrities who was hit the hardest with the raunchy wisecracks was Kim Kardashian.

    Kim Kardashian in a black fur coat at an event with &quot;HOMEBOY&quot; in the background
    Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Homeboy Industries

    For those wondering why she was even there, Kim and Tom are actually close friends — so close they even sparked dating rumors at one point, which she actually addressed when it was her turn to roast the record-breaking athlete.

    Kim Kardashian at the &quot;Roast&quot; podium
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Netflix

    Tom had a chance to roast Kim himself, noting that Kim was "terrified" to come to the event, not because it gave people an excuse to make fun of her, but because her kids were alone with their dad, Kanye West.

    Tom Brady absolutely bodied Kim Kardashian tonight pic.twitter.com/EUFnKLJ1az

    — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) May 6, 2024
    Netflix / Twitter: @ShooterMcGavin_

    And although she kept it cool, it seemed like the joke hit a little too close to home for Kim:

    Kim Kardashian in a black dress and chain necklace at an event, smiling and looking to her right
    Netflix

    I know jokes for a roast are meant to be harsh, but the majority of the ones directed at Kim seemed extremely mean, including this one from Tony Hinchcliffe made about her past sexual partners.

    Tony Hinchcliffe takes shot at Kim Kardashian during Tom Brady Netflix roast special:

    “She’s had a lot of Black men celebrating her end-zone. Kim, word of advice, close your legs. You have more public beef than Kendrick and Drake.”

    pic.twitter.com/br7Iujo6q6

    — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2024
    Netflix / Twitter: @PopBase

    Kim took the reference lightly and even laughed it off:

    Closeup of Kim Kardashian
    Netflix

    But once it was Kim's turn to roast Tom, the crowd didn't hesitate to let her know how they felt. The SKIMS founder was booed on stage before she could even get 10 words out.

    Oh no Kim Kardashian is being boo’d at the Brady Roast
    pic.twitter.com/Df2GvSg3Kr

    — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 6, 2024
    Netflix / Twitter: @barstoolsports

    But Kim didn't let it upset her too much. In fact, she had the last laugh as she ended her set saying, "Sorry guys, I would have written jokes for you, but I literally don't know who you are."

    Screenshot from Tom Brady&#x27;s roast
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Netflix

    The reaction to Kim's treatment was mixed. It varied from those who thought the jokes were fitting for the reality star...

    Kim Kardashian being boo'd restores my faith in America

    — Eric (@Littleman1229) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @Littleman1229

    Kim Kardashian being boo’d rn is so fucking funny to me

    — Maryam spills her guts🍉 (@Euphrouraa) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @Euphrouraa

    Kim kardashian getting boo’d is the cultural shift ive been waiting for

    — Miti (@Dimitri_Ayy) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @Dimitri_Ayy

    Kim Kardashian got boo'd last night pic.twitter.com/s44xbjRKU7

    — Sunny Diego... Padres beisbol (@diegornelas) May 6, 2024
    Warner Bros. / Twitter: @diegornelas

    ...to those who thought the jokes were disgusting and old:

    Roasting, attacking, or whatever Kim Kardashian in 2024 is getting old, it’s the same jokes, and it’s not funny anymore. You gotta evolve the jokes

    — bap (@kateaara) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @kateaara

    Straight men love to make their little jokes where the punchline is just them slut shaming women.

    You don’t know how badly you have to piss me off to make me defend Kim Kardashian, but Tony Hinchcliffe, whoever you are, go fuck yourself! https://t.co/2J400gLLhx

    — trenton (@trendsryder) May 6, 2024
    Netflix / Twitter: @trendsryder

    Them jokes towards Kim Kardashian weren’t funny at all

    — The Gentleman 👑 🦂 (@Sammy_Socialite) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @Sammy_Socialite

    This isn't even funny, and what do black men have to do with this? I wish Kim would flex on people more so they stop playing with her. This woman is a mogul and much more than who she dates. She doesn’t deserve these lame ass jokes. @KimKardashian you gotta start poppin yo shit! https://t.co/fe8KaGvDXO

    — King \|/JAY\|/ (@Jay_so_fly01) May 6, 2024
    Netflix / Twitter: @Jay_so_fly01

