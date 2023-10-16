People Are Calling "The Burial" A "Feel Good" Movie That Everyone Needs To See And, Honestly, I Couldn't Agree More

Browse links
If you’re looking for something good to watch this weekend, do yourself a favor and watch #TheBurial. Jamie Foxx, Jurnee Smollett, Tommy Lee Jones, Mamoudou Athie, Alan Ruck, and Bill Camp all shine on-screen, delivering excellent performance after excellent performance pic.twitter.com/iwGCdLzA7B— Morgan Murrell (@RespectThe__GAP) October 13, 2023
I really loved this movie. It felt like it had the DNA of the great mid tier movies that got made ages ago that don't get made anymore. Jamie was at the top of his game and Director and co-writer Maggie Betts killed it. #TheBurial now streaming on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/0swz6dApDr— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) October 13, 2023
Oh but she NOT playing! Wow what an amazing performance from everyone #TheBurial pic.twitter.com/bf5gDpjnkM— IG: darealjaz (@MyLifeAsJaz) October 14, 2023
Interrupting my break to tell y’all how crazy good this movie is. Based on a true story, too. Watch it this weekend.#TheBurial on Prime. pic.twitter.com/T4VQPiPpW2— Renee (@PettyLupone) October 14, 2023
@iamjamiefoxx sir!!!!— Dietra Miles (@DietraMiles) October 14, 2023
This scene had me on the edge of my seat!!!
Sit 👏🏾 Yo 👏🏾 Ass 👏🏾Down!!!! Yes and Yes!
This is why God gave us you sir! Your talent is PHENOMENAL!!!!
🫶🏾🤩👌🏾🫶🏾#TheBurial@PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/3JLiFvlvbL
Though a bit didactic & theatrical at times, watching #TheBurial just "feels so good." Judging by this performance, you couldn't tell that Jamie Foxx has been struggling in his personal life lately. He owns nearly every second of the film, which isn't easy next to Tommy Lee Jones pic.twitter.com/LrS8Df765O— Akos Peterbencze (@akospeterbencze.bsky.social) (@akospeterbencze) October 15, 2023
Managed to catch #TheBurial on Prime this weekend and I fear this one is going to slip through the cracks. This is a well-crafted, crowd pleaser that would’ve been huge in the 90s and sadly is relegated to streaming. Foxx and Lee-Jones are fantastic and though the story may be… pic.twitter.com/EuXGP6pAQp— TomChatalbash (@TomChatalbash) October 16, 2023
Jurnee Smollett deserves every supporting actress award that’s about to come her way #theburial— mp (@myahtbh) October 15, 2023
Jamie Foxx has done it again! This film was so good 🏆 #TheBurial— BellaJ (@heyybellaj) October 14, 2023
Jamie Foxx coming for that second Oscar #TheBurial pic.twitter.com/t2DkDrtqBQ— ✨️😻💥Glam Spice💥😻✨️ (@gorgeousglamher) October 14, 2023
#TheBurial. Jamie Foxx is electric in this. He makes every scene he’s in come alive. The other reason to see it is the casting by Kim Coleman: every part, down to the smallest, is perfect. See it. pic.twitter.com/xkWG1wmJA3— Robert King (@RKing618) October 15, 2023
It has been a loooooooonnnnggggg minute since I thoroughly enjoyed a movie from start to finish. #TheBurial is an A+ Jurnee Smollet, Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones and Mamoudou Athie were excellent. Definitely recommend watching when you get a chance....— ;-) (@JTTC_Sis) October 16, 2023
#TheBurial had one major thing going against it for me: being a courtroom drama. I’m pleasantly surprised to say that Margaret Betts’ strong direction of the underdog story ended up compellingly executing this story. I was intrigued and entertained from beginning to end. pic.twitter.com/V4DUVZCntY— Brandon Siedlik (@BrandonSiedlik) October 12, 2023
Maggie Betts successfully made it look & made us feel like It was never about the contract or settlement. It's about humanity, Black community & resisting the corporate politics— Lakshman Sai Kumar Tumati (@LakshmanTheOne) October 15, 2023
Craving more of #jamiefoxx as Willie Gary & his cases esp. Gary Vs #Disney#TheBurial @iamjamiefoxx pic.twitter.com/5G1vWLjROj
To be completely honest, expectations were low coming in, but #TheBurial (🌟🌟🌟🌟) is an absolute delight of a movie. Jamie Foxx is utterly hilarious, charismatic, and charming as wealthy personal injury attorney hired for a bet-the-business claim by Tommy Lee Jones. As a… pic.twitter.com/pRqevcUYRH— Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) October 14, 2023