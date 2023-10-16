    People Are Calling "The Burial" A "Feel Good" Movie That Everyone Needs To See And, Honestly, I Couldn't Agree More

    You won't regret pressing play!

    Prime Video has a new hit movie on their hands, and it's a courtroom drama/comedy called The Burial.

    The Burial shines a light on real-life attorney Willie E. Gary, the friendship he built with his client Jeremiah O'Keefe after taking on his multimillion dollar lawsuit, as well as the community Willie passionately served along the way.

    Willie E. Gary
    The film surrounds a handshake deal that goes horribly wrong between Jeremiah O'Keefe (Tommy Lee Jones), a small funeral company owner, and Raymond Loewen (Bill Camp), a funeral home giant. To save his family business, Jeremiah enlists a high-profile, smooth-talking lawyer named Willie E. Gary (Jamie Foxx).

    But when Raymond finds out Jeremiah hired Willie — an attorney popular within the Black community, who's also never lost a case — he ensures his team is backed by someone whose reputation also precedes themselves: Mame Downes (Jurnee Smollett).

    Jurnee's character was actually created for the film. The real lawyer hired to go up against Willie was a male attorney named Richard Sinkfield.

    Watching Jamie and Jurnee go head-to-head was exhilarating! Jamie has always been one to truly embody the characters he's portraying onscreen, while Jurnee has continued to prove herself to be a powerhouse performer ever since she starred in Eve's Bayou.

    And to round out the phenomenal cast, the movie also stars Elemental's Mamoudou Athie as Hal Dockins — a novice attorney who encourages Willie to take the case — and Succession's Alan Ruck, who plays Jeremiah's longtime friend and personal attorney.

    From learning about the characters' background stories to witnessing the various bonds created throughout the film, The Burial will keep you entertained from beginning to end. You'll laugh, yell at your TV, and, hell, you might even shed a tear or two.

    But don't just take my word for it! Here's what people — including myself — are saying about it on Twitter:

