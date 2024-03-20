Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Shakira Explained How She Protected Her Sons While Telling The Truth About Her Split From Gerard Piqué

    "They can tell when an adult is lying to them. They want the truth."

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Shakira opened up about how she talked about her separation with her kids and how she managed to protect them while also being honest about the situation.

    Shakira on the red carpet in a unique star-shaped top and black skirt
    Patricia J. Garcinuno / WireImage / Getty Images

    During a recent conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Shakira discussed family life and how her sons are adapting since her split from their father, former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué.

    After being together for 11 years, Shakira called it quits with her longtime partner after learning that Gerard was allegedly unfaithful while she was visiting her father in the ICU. They announced their separation in June 2022 with a joint statement.

    Closeup of Shakira and Gerard Piqué on the red carpet
    Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty Images

    The two share two sons — 11-year-old Milan and 9-year-old Sasha. After they separated, Shakira and the boys moved from their home in Barcelona, Spain to Miami, Florida.

    Shakira with her sons, Milan and Sasha, smiling for a photo at an event
    Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy

    The singer said the experience has been a learning curve, but it helped her become more transparent with her kids.

    Shakira wearing a casual top, smiling, holding a microphone at a music event
    Manny Hernandez / Wireimage / Getty Images

    "There were many lessons in that whole experience. Like you said, society teaches us to conceal our feelings in front of our kids," she told Zane. "But I think that’s a mistake, because they know better, and they perceive things in many different ways."

    Shakira with her sons, Milan and Sasha, at an event
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

    She added that kids can always tell when adults aren't being honest with them, and that causes kids to create their own version of the truth.

    Shakira and Gerard Piqué with sons at Balloon World Cup event
    View Press / Corbis via Getty Images

    "But if you’re brave enough to talk about things, talk about it with them to understand how they’re perceiving reality as well."

    Closeup of Shakira
    Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for Fendi

    "Open up a conversation, open up a dialogue where they can also give their opinions, and embrace their own vulnerability as well.”

    Despite the devastation it may have caused, the breakup inspired both Shakira and Milan to tap into their creative sides. It helped Shakira write new material for her upcoming album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran and even encouraged Milan to write two songs of his own, according to the Grammy Award-winning singer.

    Closeup of Shakira
    Jim Poorten / NBAE via Getty Images

    To learn more about Shakira, be sure to check out her full Zane Lowe interview below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Apple Music