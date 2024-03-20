Shakira Explained How She Protected Her Sons While Telling The Truth About Her Split From Gerard Piqué

Shakira opened up about how she talked about her separation with her kids and how she managed to protect them while also being honest about the situation.
During a recent conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Shakira discussed family life and how her sons are adapting since her split from their father, former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué.
After being together for 11 years, Shakira called it quits with her longtime partner after learning that Gerard was allegedly unfaithful while she was visiting her father in the ICU. They announced their separation in June 2022 with a joint statement.
The two share two sons — 11-year-old Milan and 9-year-old Sasha. After they separated, Shakira and the boys moved from their home in Barcelona, Spain to Miami, Florida.
The singer said the experience has been a learning curve, but it helped her become more transparent with her kids.
"There were many lessons in that whole experience. Like you said, society teaches us to conceal our feelings in front of our kids," she told Zane. "But I think that’s a mistake, because they know better, and they perceive things in many different ways."
She added that kids can always tell when adults aren't being honest with them, and that causes kids to create their own version of the truth.
"But if you’re brave enough to talk about things, talk about it with them to understand how they’re perceiving reality as well."
"Open up a conversation, open up a dialogue where they can also give their opinions, and embrace their own vulnerability as well.”
Despite the devastation it may have caused, the breakup inspired both Shakira and Milan to tap into their creative sides. It helped Shakira write new material for her upcoming album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran and even encouraged Milan to write two songs of his own, according to the Grammy Award-winning singer.
To learn more about Shakira, be sure to check out her full Zane Lowe interview below: