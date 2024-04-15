"Revenge" Stars Emily VanCamp And Josh Bowman Welcomed Their Second Baby, And I Love Her Name

Former Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman's family just got a little bigger as they welcomed their second daughter into the world.
On Sunday, Emily announced that she gave birth to baby Rio Rose on March 12. She's already surrounded by so much love. She teased a photo of Rio, showing part of her face and her adorable, tiny hand.
Emily first announced her pregnancy back in February after posting a pair of sweet photos to Instagram, including one with her growing baby bump and a family photo with her husband and their 2-year-old daughter Iris.
"Not long now," she captioned the series of photos. "Ready when you are little love."
They welcomed their first daughter in 2021. In similar fashion, Emily shared black-and-white photos of her daughter's hand along with heartwarming moments with her husband and baby bump. "Welcome to the world, our sweet little Iris. Our hearts are full," Emily wrote on Instagram.
The costars-turned-spouses met while filming the hit drama series Revenge, which aired from 2011 to 2015. They've been together for 12 years and celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in December.
Emily and Josh have remained pretty private regarding their private life, just sharing bits and pieces of their life with the world. So, it's always exciting to see what the couple has been up to.
Congratulations to the couple and their new bundle of joy!