Pink is celebrating getting older, despite people on Twitter who try to turn aging into something negative.
But instead of taking it as an insult, the "TRUSTFALL" singer embraced being "old," and explained why she views it as a blessing.
"Yes," Pink said about getting old. "Although I don't feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first 'grateful' every day."
"What a blessing to have life, years. To be this strong, to be able...to still piss off complete strangers just by existing. Fuck yeah times 44!"
