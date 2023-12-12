Skip To Content
    Someone On Twitter Tried To Insult Pink By Talking About Her Age, But It Completely Backfired

    Some things you should just know by now.

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Pink is celebrating getting older, despite people on Twitter who try to turn aging into something negative.

    A closeup of pink at sirius xm
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    Last week, the 44-year-old performer shared an update with her fans that she was extending her Summer Carnival tour into 2024 with some special guests, including Shania Twain and the Script.

    Twitter: @Pink

    Well, while most fans rejoiced at the announcement of new tour dates, one Twitter user decided to use their time to point out the obvious, seemingly with ill intent.

    Twitter: @TimJonson19

    But instead of taking it as an insult, the "TRUSTFALL" singer embraced being "old," and explained why she views it as a blessing.

    pink with her hand over her heart on stage as she smiles
    Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

    "Yes," Pink said about getting old. "Although I don't feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first 'grateful' every day."

    Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

    "What a blessing to have life, years. To be this strong, to be able...to still piss off complete strangers just by existing. Fuck yeah times 44!"

    Pink smiling and sitting on a couch for an interview
    Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

    And that's that on THAT!

    Twitter: @Pink

    Correction: An earlier version of this post misstated one of the special guests which Pink announced will join her on the extended Summer Carnival tour.