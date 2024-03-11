Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Oscars badge

Here's What Black Celebs Wore On The 2024 Oscars Red Carpet

W O W!

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024

The 2024 Academy Awards are finally here, so let's see what some of our favorite Black celebs wore on the red carpet:

1. Zendaya

Zendaya
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

2. Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

3. Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
Hot Topic
The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
Check out our Oscars coverage

4. Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

5. Regina King

Regina King poses next to an Oscar statuette wearing a one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit and train
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

6. Danielle Brooks and her husband Dennis Gelin

Danielle Brooks and her husband Dennis Gelin
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

7. Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong&#x27;o
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

8. Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

9. Issa Rae

Issa Rae
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

10. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson wearing a shiny suit at an award show
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

11. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

12. Jeffrey Wright

Jeffrey Wright
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

13. Erika Alexander

Erika Alexander
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

14. Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade
John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

15. Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

16. David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo
Jc Olivera / Getty Images

17. Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

18. Amatus Sami-Karim and Mahershala Ali

Amatus Sami-Karim and Mahershala Ali
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

19. Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad

Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

20. David Alan Grier and his daughter Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim

David Alan Grier and his daughter Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

21. Cord Jefferson and guest

Cord Jefferson and guest
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

22. Keith David

Keith David
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

23. Monet McMichael

Woman in elegant off-shoulder black gown stands on red carpet, surrounded by event attendees
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

You can find more of our Oscars coverage here.

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
We see you lurking 👀
Join an Oscars conversation instead.
See the Discussions