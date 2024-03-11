Here's What Black Celebs Wore On The 2024 Oscars Red Carpet

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
The 2024 Academy Awards are finally here, so let's see what some of our favorite Black celebs wore on the red carpet:
1. Zendaya
2. Colman Domingo
3. Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Hot Topic
The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
Check out our Oscars coverage
4. Ncuti Gatwa
5. Regina King
6. Danielle Brooks and her husband Dennis Gelin
7. Lupita Nyong'o
8. Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown
9. Issa Rae
10. Dwayne Johnson
11. Cynthia Erivo
12. Jeffrey Wright
13. Erika Alexander
14. Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade
15. Ava DuVernay
16. David Oyelowo
17. Lena Waithe
18. Amatus Sami-Karim and Mahershala Ali
19. Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad
20. David Alan Grier and his daughter Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim
21. Cord Jefferson and guest
22. Keith David
23. Monet McMichael
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join an Oscars conversation instead.
See the Discussions