    Naomi Osaka Spoke Candidly About Motherhood And The Pregnancy "Restrictions" That Impacted Her Mental Health

    "I definitely only know this world, the tennis world, and just being away from that for a long time, it was new for me."

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Naomi Osaka is opening up about the joys of being a new mom, as well as missing the only world she's ever known: tennis.

    Naomi Osaka smiling on the red carpet. She&#x27;s wearing a cropped top, printed skirt, and a sweater
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    After returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in NYC on Wednesday, Naomi sat down with ESPN to discuss her tentative return to tennis, how stepping away from the sport impacted her mental health, and soaking up the excitement her daughter brings to her life.

    A closeup of Naomi Osaka
    Presley Ann / Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

    The two-time US Open champion hasn't played tennis since last September at the Toray Pan Pacific Open. That was also when Naomi announced she'd be stepping away from the game for her pregnancy.

    Naomi Osaka looks up as she walks on a tennis court
    Sarah Stier / Getty Images

    Naomi and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, welcomed their daughter Shai in July.

    "I realized that I don't know how the beginning of the year is going to go for me," Naomi told ESPN. "I don't know the level of play, and I think I have to ease into it. At the very least, I'm going to set myself up for a very good end of the year."

    A closeup of Naomi Osaka smiling
    Robert Prange / Getty Images

    “I'm like, 'I kind of wish I was playing too,' but I'm in this position now and I'm very grateful. I really love my daughter a lot, but I think it really fueled a fire in me."

    During her pregnancy, Naomi didn't completely erase tennis from her view. She still trained in a lighter capacity but struggled to deal with the restrictions that came with doing it while pregnant. It ultimately affected her mental health.

    A closeup of Naomi Osaka
    Robert Prange / Getty Images

    “I definitely only know this world, the tennis world, and just being away from that for a long time, it was new for me,” she said. “I think it was just the whole new situation and not being able to train like I wanted to."

    Naomi Osaka holding a tennis racket
    Tim Clayton - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    "It kind of made me feel like I just had to stay at home and, you know how doctors tell you not to travel after a certain amount of weeks, it just felt like a lot of restrictions. I think that was what it was.”

    Naomi Osaka holding a huge tennis ball that says &quot;Taste of Tennis&quot; for an event
    Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for AYS Sports Marketing

    But until she makes her official return, Naomi said motherhood is treating her well.

    Naomi Osaka playing a tennis match
    Robert Prange / Getty Images

    "Shai means God's gift and I think that's what I wanted her to feel like — she was a gift to me and her dad [rapper Cordae]. She's spreading a lot of joy already, so it's very exciting.”

    Cassy Athena / Getty Images

    Naomi is hoping to make her return in 2024. To learn more about Naomi, be sure to watch her full ESPN interview below.

    View this video on YouTube
    ESPN