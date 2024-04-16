    Matthew McConaughey Crediting His Children For Making Him A Better Actor And Storyteller Is The Sweetest Thing You'll Read Today

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Matthew McConaughey is opening up about fatherhood and its positive impact on his career.

    Matthew McConaughey in a dark suit and bow tie at an event
    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

    During a recent interview with People, Matthew shared how being a dad helped him become a better actor and storyteller.

    Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey and their kids on the Hollywood Walk of FME
    Michael Tran / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    "Having children I know has made me a better artist and has made me a better actor, because kids see things for the first time all the time. Their questions are innocent.”

    Closeup of Matthew McConaughey
    Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    “I become a better storyteller because I have kids, meaning, I come home from work on something like True Detective, and my 4-year-old kid goes, ‘What’d you do today?’ I cannot tell them what the show’s really about, it’s not age-appropriate. So I have to go into a parable for them.”

    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

    Being around his children also inspired him to explore new projects. It also led Matthew to the realization that he's never worked on a TV show or movie that was centered around kids or appropriate for kids.

    Matthew McConaughey in a casual shirt, leaning on a vintage camera, smiling
    John Nacion / Getty Images

    “As you become a parent, what do you end up watching? You end up watching mostly what your kids are watching, and so I was like, ‘Man, I’ve never been a part of an animated film,’ and I like doing voice work,” Matthew added.

    Family of five wearing formal attire posing together at an event
    Rick Kern / WireImage / Getty Images

    So he changed that! In 2016, he starred in the hit animated film Sing, which was followed by its sequel in 2021.

    Matthew McConaughey in a suit at the &#x27;Sing 2&#x27; premiere with character posters in the background
    Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

    "That was something I did for them — and the kid in all of us.”

    Fatherhood looks great on you, Matthew!

    To learn more about him, check out his full People interview.