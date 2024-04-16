During a recent interview with People, Matthew shared how being a dad helped him become a better actor and storyteller.
"Having children I know has made me a better artist and has made me a better actor, because kids see things for the first time all the time. Their questions are innocent.”
“I become a better storyteller because I have kids, meaning, I come home from work on something like True Detective, and my 4-year-old kid goes, ‘What’d you do today?’ I cannot tell them what the show’s really about, it’s not age-appropriate. So I have to go into a parable for them.”
Being around his children also inspired him to explore new projects. It also led Matthew to the realization that he's never worked on a TV show or movie that was centered around kids or appropriate for kids.
“As you become a parent, what do you end up watching? You end up watching mostly what your kids are watching, and so I was like, ‘Man, I’ve never been a part of an animated film,’ and I like doing voice work,” Matthew added.
So he changed that! In 2016, he starred in the hit animated film Sing, which was followed by its sequel in 2021.
"That was something I did for them — and the kid in all of us.”
Fatherhood looks great on you, Matthew!
To learn more about him, check out his full People interview.