Popular UK singer Mahalia was forced to address an internet troll who made offensive comments about her appearance.
On Tuesday, the "What You Did" singer shared some fun group photos from her time at the British Fashion Awards in London on Monday to her Instagram. The photos included her and fellow singers Ella Eyre, Grace Carter, and Olivia Dean.
She captioned the carousel "BFA Dolls" as she posed alongside her friends wearing Karoline Vitto.
While a ton of fans flooded her comments with statements like, "how is my entire playlist in one picture," "yes goddess," "I'm speechless. I am without speech," and "it's so refreshing to see real people and real bodies"...
...there's always someone on the internet who thrives off bringing bad vibes. An internet troll, with no pictures and no posts, told Mahalia that she needs
Mahalia quickly responded, letting the person know her body was none of their business.
Once they saw Mahalia's reply, the troll tried to disguise their rude comment as a form of helpful advice.
Well, in the nicest way possible, Mahalia let the troll know there were better ways to communicate to people about their weight and explained how damaging comments like theirs can truly be.
Couldn't have said it better, Mahalia! Nobody has time for negativity!