    Twitter Erupted After Clay And AD's "Love Is Blind" Wedding Episode, And Let's Just Say The Red Flags Jumped Out

    "I do...kinda."

    Morgan Murrell
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Love Is Blind...and a hot ass mess!

    Netflix

    Netflix recently released the much-anticipated wedding episodes. This season, only two couples made it down the aisle, but that doesn't mean it was all rainbows and smiles.

    Four women and a girl seated together at a bridal shop smiling, in casual attire
    Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés exchanged "I do's" in a tear-filled ceremony...

    Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés kissing on &quot;Love Is Blind&quot;
    Netflix
    ...while Clay Gravesande and AD Smith made their way to the altar, they ultimately didn't walk away married.

    Bride and groom exchange vows with in front of an officiant
    Netflix

    AD said "I do," but Clay revealed he wasn't ready to take that next step. As a consolation prize, he told AD he still wanted to date her so that they could work their way back to the altar. AD wasn't open to the idea.

    A close-up of AD in her wedding dress
    Netflix

    Clay and AD had viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions from the moment they connected in the pods, so it's no surprise fans had a lot to say about the way things ended between the two of them.

    Clay and AD people posing for a selfie
    Netflix

    While some viewers saw Clay's red flags from a mile away, other's still couldn't help but feel bad for AD.

    Here's what people are saying on Twitter:

    1.

    VH1 / Twitter: @RobynDMarley_

    2.

    Netflix / Twitter: @michellerennex

    3.

    Club Shay Shay / Twitter: @Pretty2_theT

    4.

    Twitter: @brwnsknhney

    5.

    Oxygen  / Twitter: @uwantaqua

    6.

    RKO Pictures / Twitter: @Mahottie

    7.

    Parkwood Entertainment / Twitter: @cammiemark

    8.

    Warner Bros. Pictures / Twitter: @versaceplayboi

    9.

    HBO Max / Twitter: @trinawatters

    10.

    Netflix / Twitter: @warwickscigaret

    11.

    VH1 / Twitter: @alwaysameena

    12.

    Twitter: @f0lake

    13.

    Netflix / Twitter: @appetaizer

    14.

    Netflix  / Twitter: @FineVanillaChai

    15.

    Twitter: @OSBaeta

    16.

    Netflix / Twitter: @Skorpeeyo5

    17.

    Netflix / Twitter: @mohampton

    18. But despite the chaos that ensued, fans were happy that Clay's mom got to have this moment with her ex-husband:

    Netflix / Twitter: @indiangoddess03

    Tune in for more mess when the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion episode airs on Thursday, March 13.

