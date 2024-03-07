Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about Love Is Blind
Netflix recently released the much-anticipated wedding episodes. This season, only two couples made it down the aisle, but that doesn't mean it was all rainbows and smiles.
Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés exchanged "I do's" in a tear-filled ceremony...
...while Clay Gravesande and AD Smith made their way to the altar, they ultimately didn't walk away married.
AD said "I do," but Clay revealed he wasn't ready to take that next step. As a consolation prize, he told AD he still wanted to date her so that they could work their way back to the altar. AD wasn't open to the idea.
Clay and AD had viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions from the moment they connected in the pods, so it's no surprise fans had a lot to say about the way things ended between the two of them.
While some viewers saw Clay's red flags from a mile away, other's still couldn't help but feel bad for AD.
Here's what people are saying on Twitter:
